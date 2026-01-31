I Lived In France. Here's What Netflix's Emily In Paris Gets Wrong About Everything

In January of 2020, I moved to a little city called Paris, France. You may have heard of it! After I moved into my apartment, started pursuing a master's degree in creative writing at the Paris campus of the University of Kent, and figured out a few essential Métro lines, something horrible struck the city. In fact, it was the worst affliction to hit the City of Lights in all of 2020. It was the premiere of Darren Star's Netflix series "Emily in Paris" on October 2.

In all seriousness, despite the fact that my timing was legitimately terrible (Paris shut down entirely in mid-March of 2020, leaving ex-pats like me scared and potentially stranded while the world tried to figure out what the heck was going on vis-a-vis COVID-19), I wouldn't trade my time living there for anything. I'll be the first to admit that my French language skills are not great, but because I lived in the slightly-less-chic 14th arrondissement in the southern part of the city, I had to learn key phrases and pronunciations to get by. The Métro became my lifeline on nights out or on days where I needed to run errands. I shipped my stiletto heels home, realizing that sneakers and lug-sole boots were the best options to traverse the cobblestone streets of Paris, and I tried to assimilate as best as I could, shopping at outdoor markets for my biweekly grocery hauls (with my unfashionable but very Parisian portable grocery cart) and taking long walks around the city.

If you've watched even a minute of "Emily in Paris," some of this might sound strange to you. If that's the case, allow me to explain how and why this show gets everything, and I mean everything, wrong about living in France.