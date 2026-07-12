Steven Spielberg Was Supposed To Direct This '90s Sci-Fi Disaster Movie Blockbuster

In the summer of 1998, there were two big-budget studio pictures about giant asteroids/comets striking the Earth. Mimi Leder's "Deep Impact" was released in early May, and it was the more somber, scientifically accurate of the two. The film stars Morgan Freeman as a beleaguered U.S. president who has to face the possibility of an E.L.E. or extinction-level event. As all proper disaster films must, it features a large cast packed with name actors. Robert Duvall, Jon Favreau, Blair Underwood, Téa Leoni, Elijah Wood, James Cromwell, and many others show up.

The other film was Michael Bay's "Armageddon," the absolutely ridiculous action blockbuster version of the same story. This one is about brave astronauts who have to fly through space to meet the killer asteroid head-on and stars Bruce Willis, Liv Tyler, Ben Affleck, Steve Buscemi, Billy Bob Thornton, and so on. Curiously, both were box office hits, and even at the time, folks noted the "twin" phenomenon. To this day, one still cannot mention either of these films without bringing up the other ... like I just did!

"Deep Impact" is definitely a "prestige" blockbuster compared to Bay's silly-ass sci-fi romp. Leder had already proven to be a capable handler of large-scale movies, having made her feature debut on "The Peacemaker" just one year prior. Having also directed episodes of a number of TV series, including "L.A. Law," "China Beach," and "ER," she took to movies well and helmed "Deep Impact" with aplomb.

As it so happens, though, Leder wasn't the first choice to direct "Deep Impact." Per a 1998 report by Starlog Magazine, Steven Spielberg was initially set to helm the film. He wasn't able to, however, as he became too busy overseeing his 1997 period piece "Amistad."