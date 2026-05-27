Nicolas Cage's First Western Was A Critical And Box Office Disaster

Nicolas Cage got his start acting back in the early 1980s, but he didn't star in his first Western film until the 2020s with "The Old Way." The movie was shot before but released after his 2022 Western, "Butcher's Crossing" which is probably for the best since "Butcher's Crossing" made for a solid debut oater. "The Old Way," on the other hand, turned out to be a major anticlimax: After being given a limited release in the Netherlands, Russia, and the United Kingdom, it only made $59,729 at the box office. Critics hated it, too.

Cage himself was enjoying a bit of a renaissance at the time that "Butcher's Crossing" and "The Old Way" arrived. Having starred in his fair share of schlock in the 2000s, the actor started to turn things around with his work in David Gordon Green's unfairly overlooked 2013 drama "Joe," which featured a wonderfully understated Cage performance. He soon returned to prominence with a standout turn in 2018's "Mandy" before giving one of his best performances in 2021's "Pig." More high-profile creative successes like "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent" in 2022 and 2023's "Dream Scenario" meant that, by the early 2020s, Cage was no longer a punchline.

"The Old Way" didn't exactly help maintain that momentum, though. The Western, which ultimately hit theaters in 2023, saw Cage play Colton Briggs, a gunfighter who gives up his violent ways to settle down with his wife and try to live on the straight and narrow. Naturally, his quietude doesn't last long, and Briggs is soon compelled to embrace his old ways after a ghost from his past surfaces. It all made for a film that, according to The Times' Kevin Maher, saw Cage revert "back in Z-list mode."