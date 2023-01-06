How Sergio Leone's Once Upon A Time In The West Influenced Nicolas Cage [Exclusive]

Sergio Leone might be most famous for his Man With No Name trilogy, but (arguably) his best Western didn't star Clint Eastwood. "Once Upon A Time In The West" was a landmark late-era Western for cinephiles. It's rougher and crueler than his previous Spaghetti Westerns and features two extremely intimidating adversaries who spend the whole runtime trying to prove which one is the sweatiest, baddest gunslinger in the West.

On one side is the black hat, the bad guy of the picture, named Frank and played by Henry Fonda who, up to this point, was known as a good guy charmer in Hollywood. He eschews that image right up front when he guns down a kid in cold blood. Imagine Tom Hanks showing up in a Western today where he straight up wastes a child in his introduction.

On the other side is Harmonica, played by Charles Bronson. He's soft-spoken and lets his guns do the talking for him. There's an air of a man you do not want to mess with to Bronson in this picture and it turns out that very leading man tone is what Nicolas Cage had in his mind when approaching his newest project "The Old Way."