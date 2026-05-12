Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey Has A Very Cool Interstellar Connection Most Fans Won't Notice

Christopher Nolan's "The Odyssey" will serve as a big reunion for the filmmaker. Indeed, he's amassed both a star-studded cast and a murderer's row of behind the scenes collaborators from the last 20 years of his career for his adaptation of Homer's epic poem. Their ranks include Anne Hathaway, who previously worked with Nolan on "The Dark Knight Rises" and "Interstellar," as well as "Inception" co-star Elliot Page and "Oppenheimer" veteran Matt Damon (who also made a somewhat infamous cameo in "Interstellar").

However, "The Odyssey" has yet another connection to a fan favorite Nolan movie that most folks probably won't notice. No, not composer Ludwig Göransson, although he is reuniting with Nolan for the third time here after providing the music for "Tenet" and "Oppenheimer" as well.

Per an article from Time, the "performance" of the mythical cyclops in "The Odyssey" was guided by none other than Bill Irwin. If that name sounds familiar to "Interstellar" fans, it's because Irwin not only voiced but even puppeted the best character in that movie — TARS.

Remember TARS? The sarcastic, boxy robot that assists the movie's astronauts is easily one of the highlights of "Interstellar." What's more, its design is quite unique and adds to the film's aesthetic, its jokes are legitimately funny, and it's a marvel to behold in general. Now, Nolan has brought Irwin back for what looks to be another scene-stealing turn. And just like he did with TARS in "Interstellar," the actor will do his part to make the cyclops feel as tactile and real as humanly possible.