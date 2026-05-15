This Underrated '90s Police Thriller Is The Modern-Day Western You've Been Looking For

Thanks to Taylor Sheridan's never-ending stream of "Yellowstone" shows and spin-offs, modern-day Westerns have risen in popularity. The Western genre had a boom between the 1940s and 1950s, and while these types of stories never really went away, their widespread appeal grew limited. But since trends seem to be cyclical, and everything old is new again, Westerns are now thriving in modern-day forms.

While Sheridan reaps most of the rewards from this trend, James Mangold got there before him. Mangold has several Western or Western-adjacent films, including his remake of "3:10 to Yuma" and "Logan," which dropped Hugh Jackman's Wolverine into a "Shane"-influenced saga. But even before those movies, Mangold hit the modern-day Western sweet-spot with his underrated 1997 thriller "Cop Land."

The lead-up to the release of that picture received a fair amount of hype. Mangold assembled a killer supporting cast, many of whom had a history of working with Martin Scorsese, including Robert De Niro, Ray Liotta, and Harvey Keitel. And then there was the film's star: Sylvester Stallone, who gained a bunch of weight to play against-type as the film's weary hero. I distinctly remember there being plenty of talk about Stallone landing an Oscar nomination for trying something different. But then "Cop Land" hit theaters in August of '97, and the hype died down considerably.