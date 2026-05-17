James Cameron Enlisted A Legendary Alien Star To Help Him Pitch The Terminator To Investors

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This story has been documented in several places, including in the book "The Futurist: The Life and Films of James Cameron" by Rebecca Keegan, but it seems that James Cameron, while shooting his first feature, "Piranha II: The Spawning," in Rome, got very sick. While racked by illness, he had a horrifying dream about a robot, sans legs and holding several knives, menacingly pulling itself along the ground away from a fiery explosion. This image provided the germ for the screenplay that would eventually become "The Terminator," Cameron's 1984 movie about an evil robot from the future.

Cameron eventually refined his script into something more myth-heavy. In "The Terminator," a human-skin-covered robot (Arnold Schwarzenegger) is sent back in time to assassinate a beleaguered waitress named Sarah (Linda Hamilton), as she is destined to give birth to a human resistance leader. It seems that, in the future, intelligent robots have risen up and laid waste to the Earth. The human survivors fought back and were standing on the brink of success thanks to the efforts of Sarah's adult son, John. The robots then used their time machine as a last-ditch effort to assassinate John before he could be born. Recapping the film's plot may seem a little churlish, of course, as "The Terminator" was a major box office success and has entrenched itself deeply into the pop consciousness.

Schwarzenegger was good casting for the titular role, as the Austrian bodybuilder-turned-actor could be stoic, cold, and imposing. He was a good, scary killing machine. For a moment, though, Cameron considered eventual "Alien" franchise star Lance Henriksen for the part and even recruited Henriksen to play the Terminator in-person, during the film's pitch meeting to a financier, as is also recounted in "The Futurist."