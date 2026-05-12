LEGO Reveals A Massive, Expensive Lord Of The Rings Set For Minas Tirith
"The beacons of Minas Tirith! The beacons are lit! Gondor calls for aid!"
And LEGO will answer! Muster the building bricks!
"Lord of the Rings" fans have just been given another treat from the building brick masters at LEGO with the unveiling of a massive set for the White City of Minas Tirith, a pivotal location from the trilogy's finale in Peter Jackson's adaptation of "The Return of the King."
As part of the 25th anniversary legacy collection of "Lord of the Rings" LEGO sets arriving this year, the Minas Tirith set clocks in at a whopping 8,278 pieces, recreating the "towering architecture, layered walls and iconic citadel that defined one of Middle-earth's most memorable locations."
But of course, with the good news comes some pain, because this gargantuan LEGO set does not come cheap. Fans hoping to build this dazzling "Lord of the Rings" LEGO set will have to shell out $649.99 in order to receive the set being released to the general public on June 4, 2026 (or June 1 for LEGO Insiders Early Access). But if you've got the scratch, this certainly looks like a rewarding build.
Let's take a closer look below.
LEGO builds the White City of Minas Tirith from Return of the King
The LEGO Minas Tirith set was designed as a hybrid scale model that allows fans to build the entire In towering exterior of Minas Tirith as a microscale city landscape that puts the full location on display, while the back of the set shows off some detailed interior scenes at the minifigure scale.
As you can see, the throne room of the citadel is featured, with Denethor munching on his chicken and juicy cherry tomatoes that ooze down his chin. There are also several other places for minifigures to be placed that recreate specific scenes from "Return of the King," though the hybrid scale makes some of those locations a little crowded for regular minifigures.
Speaking of minifigures, this set comes with 10 of them, including Gandalf the White, Faramir, Denethor, Peregrin Took, Aragorn as King Elessar, Arwen, and four Soldiers of Gondor, along with themed accessories such as Gondor helmets, shields and Aragorn's crown. Plus, Gandalf's trusty horse Shadowfax is in there too.
Even though this set comes with a salty pricetag, it's undoubtedly a majestic build that matches the size and detail of the previously released LEGO sets, like The Shire and the dark tower of Barad-Dûr.
The set isn't available for pre-order just yet, but stay tuned to The LEGO Shop, which will be releasing the set on June 4.