LEGO Reveals A Massive, Expensive Lord Of The Rings Set For Minas Tirith

"The beacons of Minas Tirith! The beacons are lit! Gondor calls for aid!"

And LEGO will answer! Muster the building bricks!

"Lord of the Rings" fans have just been given another treat from the building brick masters at LEGO with the unveiling of a massive set for the White City of Minas Tirith, a pivotal location from the trilogy's finale in Peter Jackson's adaptation of "The Return of the King."

As part of the 25th anniversary legacy collection of "Lord of the Rings" LEGO sets arriving this year, the Minas Tirith set clocks in at a whopping 8,278 pieces, recreating the "towering architecture, layered walls and iconic citadel that defined one of Middle-earth's most memorable locations."

LEGO

But of course, with the good news comes some pain, because this gargantuan LEGO set does not come cheap. Fans hoping to build this dazzling "Lord of the Rings" LEGO set will have to shell out $649.99 in order to receive the set being released to the general public on June 4, 2026 (or June 1 for LEGO Insiders Early Access). But if you've got the scratch, this certainly looks like a rewarding build.

Let's take a closer look below.