New Lord Of The Rings LEGO Set Builds A Brick Version Of The Shire (And The Dragon Firework)

There are few cinematic locations as beautiful as The Shire in Peter Jackson's "Lord of the Rings" trilogy, one of the greatest film franchises of all time. The cozy, green village where Bilbo Baggins and the rest of our Hobbit heroes reside is a picturesque fantasy locale, one that you can actually still visit down in New Zealand. However, since plane tickets are pretty pricey, LEGO has a way you can visit The Shire without leaving the comfort of your home.

LEGO

The building brick masters at LEGO have announced the release of a new "Lord of the Rings" playset that lets fans build Bilbo Baggins' house in The Shire. The cute little hole in the hill is one of the most iconic locations in Middle-earth, and now you can build it yourself. Sweetening the deal, the set includes an amazing assembly of minifigures and all the details you'd want from Bilbo's 111th birthday party at the start of "Fellowship of the Ring," including the fireworks dragon that Merry and Pippin accidentally fire off during the festivities.

The interior of Bilbo's house comes to life as well, including a slick re-creation of one of the more ominous moments that sets the stage for the entire fantasy adventure. Let's take a closer look at the "Lord of the Rings" LEGO set for The Shire below!