Burt Reynolds Turned Down A Major Star Wars Role (And Regretted It)

George Lucas' "Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope" became a bigger success than anyone could have possibly predicted upon its premiere in 1977. Lucas' space adventure movie dug deeply into the public consciousness, and its many sequels and spin-offs have been a regular feature in popular culture ever since. It also came during a decade when American filmmakers were churning out aggressively bleak movies. Even Lucas' career-launching 1971 film "THX 1138" was cynical.

"Star Wars," then, might have gained its cultural traction by being an antidote. It told a simple story about the brave, plucky Rebels blowing up the evil Empire's super-weapon, the Death Star, and argued that there is a powerful Force in the universe that binds all living things. When push comes to shove, then, the film's initial success can be attributed to it being less "serious" than other films at the time. Rather, it was raucous, adventurous fun reminiscent of 1940s sci-fi serials.

Audiences were clearly in the mood for something light, too, seeing as the second highest-grossing box office hit of 1977 was Hal Needham's breezy, booze-loving car chase movie "Smokey and the Bandit," which hit theaters about two months later. The film starred Burt Reynolds as the titular Bandit, a fun-loving, devil-may-care race car driver who has to aid in the smuggling of beer into a dry county. A double feature of "Star Wars" and "Smokey" would be a wild afternoon in 1977.

As many may know, Reynolds actually auditioned for the "Star Wars" role of Han Solo, a space smuggler who isn't all that unlike Smokey. He turned the part down, however, clearing the way for Harrison Ford to take his place. It was only later, in a 2016 interview with Business Insider, that Reynolds admitted that he regretted his decision.