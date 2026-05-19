Jacob Lofland Was Drawn Towards Landman For A Deeply Emotional Reason

Jacob Lofland's Cooper Norris is one of the more grounded characters on "Landman," and the show is all the better for it. Providing a more naturalistic element to a show that often veers into absurdity makes Lofland a crucial part of the project. The young actor has always had a striking authenticity, and that was only bolstered by he fact he was drawn to Taylor Sheridan's oil drama for a deeply personal reason. It turns out that Lofland's father, Billy Lofland, worked in the oil industry and passed away the same year that "Landman" debuted.

Long before "Landman" Jacob Lofland made his debut in a critically-acclaimed Matthew McConaughey drama. 2012's "Mud" was an American neorealist effort by Jeff Nichols, in which McConaughey played a fugitive who befriends two local Arkansas kids on his quest to reunite with his lover. Easily one of McConaughey's best films, "Mud" had plenty working in its favor, and Lofland was a prime example. Prior to his casting, he hadn't appeared in anything and never even considered a career in acting. After appearing in Nichols' drama, however, he never looked back, building an impressive filmography in show business and even re-teaming with McConaughey for an intense Civil War drama in 2016.

That wouldn't be the last time the pair would collaborate. In 2025, Lofland and McConnaughey sat down for a back-and-forth that was published in Interview magazine. It was during this conversation that the former revealed he had lost his father shortly before the debut of "Landman" Season 1 on Paramount+ the previous year.