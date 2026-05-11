Sydney Sweeney's 'Godzilla' Scene Has Euphoria Fans All Saying The Same Thing

Don't terrorize any major cities as Godzilla if you haven't seen "Euphoria" Season 3, Episode 5, "The Little Piggy." Spoilers ahead!

During the opening of "This Little Piggy," itself the fifth episode of the third season of the HBO series "Euphoria," Sydney Sweeney's Cassie Howard becomes larger than life, and I mean that literally. After a montage of Cassie filming hours upon hours of footage as an adult media creator (aided by her high school bestie Maddy Perez, an aspiring manager played wryly by Alexa Demie), we watch her leopard-print outfit start to burst at the seams and explode, and she gets bigger and bigger. Now a giant like Godzilla, Cassie starts advancing upon a cartoonishly small version of Los Angeles when she happens upon a man in an office building who's, uh, watching one of her videos while spending some time with himself.

Cassie doesn't speak as she surveys this tiny man pleasuring himself to one of her videos. Instead, she wordlessly presses her body right up against the window, causing an explosion and, presumably, killing the guy. The metaphorical meaning of it all is clear: As Cassie becomes more and more successful as an adult media creator under Maddy's tutelage, she's getting larger than life, and even though I think that's pretty simplistic imagery from showrunner Sam Levinson, I see the point.

Still, fans are reacting on the Internet, as they are wont to do, and they're asking some reasonable questions about this sequence — namely, what it actually accomplishes, and how we're supposed to better understand Sweeney's Cassie after an interminably long and super literal representation of her professional success. (This also feels like a good time to note that "Margo's Got Money Troubles" over on Apple TV is doing a storyline similar to Cassie's way better.)