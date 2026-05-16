If there was ever a genre that thrived within the realm of B-movies, low-budget indie flicks outside of the major studio production and distribution system, it's horror. Largely free of studio executive interference, these productions could get weirder and more violent than more mainstream fare. Operating outside of larger distribution deals, B-horror movies filled late-night cinemas and saw their reputation grow by word of mouth. Since their relatively modest debuts, many of these movies have become cult classics and, in some cases, major horror franchises.

There is a distinct grindhouse quality to B-movies, with budget constraints serving as creative challenges that filmmakers make the most of. This lo-fi presentation often has a charm all of its own and certainly doesn't diminish the power of the storytelling. Low-budget or not, there are plenty of B-horror movies that far surpass even the most carefully crafted scary blockbusters.

Standing as an entertaining, low-budget alternative to their big studio counterparts that prove no less memorable, these are the 10 best B-horror movies of all time, ranked.