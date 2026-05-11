Mortal Kombat 2's Most Shocking Death Was In Direct Response To Fans

This article contains major spoilers for "Mortal Kombat II."

2021's "Mortal Kombat" movie made a bold choice by making Lewis Tan's character Cole Young, an MMA fighter who wasn't part of the video games, the lead character. That was met with a mixed-to-negative response from fans. The filmmakers listened and (spoiler alert!) Cole was brutally killed off in "Mortal Kombat II," with Tan getting very little screen time.

In an interview with GamesRadar+, screenwriter Jeremy Slater, who also wrote Marvel's "Moon Knight" and 2015's "Fantastic Four" movie, explained that killing Cole Young was in direct response to the fan reaction. Here's what he had to say about it:

"The idea was very much we need some deaths that are going to shock everybody. I love Lewis Tan. I think Lewis is the best, but Cole was a character that the hardcore fans did not respond to in the first movie, and they were very vocal about that, and very vocal about calling for his head. So Cole was a great example of a character where killing him would shock the casual fans, the people who are not terminally online and just went to see the movie and enjoyed it. It's going to be a really shocking moment for them, but the hardcore fans are expecting him to die."

Cole Young went from main character to footnote, which doesn't happen too often in franchise filmmaking. The "Mortal Kombat II" trailers made it seem like Karl Urban's Johnny Cage was the main character. He was a main character, but Adeline Rudolph's Kitana was largely given the spotlight. Cole, meanwhile, got his head smashed in by Shao Kahn's hammer and pushed into a pool of acid, leaving no ambiguity whatsoever. Cole is as dead as anyone who has ever died.