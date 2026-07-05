Why Dave Bautista Owes His Acting Career To A Hip-Hop Legend

Dave Bautista has managed to carve out quite a career for himself as an actor. From his days playing Drax in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to his work in huge franchises like "Dune," he's no longer a professional wrestler who dabbles in acting. He's a legit actor, through and through, and as it turns out, he largely owes his career to a hip-hop legend.

While promoting their action comedy "The Wrecking Crew" for Prime Video, Bautista and Jason Momoa discussed their favorite members of the Wu-Tang Clan in an interview with Complex. After some back and forth, Bautista landed on Ol' Dirty Bast**d, but he also made sure to shout out RZA. The wrestler-turned-actor had a very good reason for that, too, aside from RZA's talents as a rapper:

"The reason I'm gonna say RZA is not only do I love him, but he helped me start my career. This is why I have a Wu-Tang tattoo. He was very supportive of me very early on when people wouldn't take a chance on me. He got me in my first studio film because he argued. The studio didn't want me either. But he said, 'I really want this guy in it.'"

Bautista is talking about the 2012 martial arts movie "The Man with the Iron Fists," which features him in his pre-Marvel days. Directed and co-written by RZA, who also stars, the movie takes place in China circa the 19th century and sees virtually every kung fu warrior, assassin, and hired gun in the country battling it out to claim a fortune in gold. As for Bautista, he plays Brass Body, a mercenary who (as his name implies) can turn his body into metal.