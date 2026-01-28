Jason Momoa And Dave Bautista's 2026 Action Comedy Is A Must-Watch For Prime Video Subscribers
Dave Bautista and Jason Momoa share a very rare trait: They're both contemporary action movie stars who have genuine acting chops. Because of this, it was probably inevitable that the pair would end up in a film together. Said movie is the fittingly titled Prime Video action flick "The Wrecking Crew," and honestly, it's a must-watch if you're a fan of either performer.
Written by Jonathan Tropper ("Banshee," "Warrior") and directed by Ángel Manuel Soto (whose previous films include the family-themed "Blue Beetle"), "The Wrecking Crew" is effectively a buddy cop flick with the added twist that the two main characters are also family. The setup is your classic variation on "Lethal Weapon," with Momoa's Jonny Hale as the loose cannon cop and Bautista's James Hale as the stern, by the book one — though he's less of a cop and more of a highly dangerous Navy SEAL. Add a layer of sibling bickering due to the pair being half-brothers, and the film deftly balances cool action scenes with fun odd-couple comedy beats.
The Wrecking Crew combines an interesting cast with critically approved execution
Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista's buddy action-comedy sparked a major bidding war in 2021, and the end result justifies the hype. "The Wrecking Crew" is more than a film that just so happens to feature two of our era's finest action men breaking things in Hawaii as they set out to solve their father's murder. It's also a legitimately good representative of its genre, as evidenced by its currently fresh 75% Tomatometer rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
Moreover, it's worth noting that "The Wrecking Crew" isn't riding on Momoa and Bautista's skills alone. In fact, the film is almost weirdly stacked with talent. Apart from the central pair, the movie's cast is a who's who of action, superhero, and general genre fiction veterans — from Boba Fett actor Temuera Morrison (who previously played Momoa's dad in the "Aquaman" films), Claes Bang ("Dracula"), and Jacob Batalon (the Marvel Cinematic Universe's "Spider-Man" movies) to Morena Baccarin ("Deadpool"), Frankie Adams ("The Expanse"), and Stephen Root ("Get Out"). With sturdy reviews, a fantastic cast, and two magnetic leads with undeniable buddy cop chemistry, "The Wrecking Crew" should provide a fun time for any Prime Video subscriber.
"The Wrecking Crew" is now streaming on Prime Video.