Jason Momoa And Dave Bautista's 2026 Action Comedy Is A Must-Watch For Prime Video Subscribers

Dave Bautista and Jason Momoa share a very rare trait: They're both contemporary action movie stars who have genuine acting chops. Because of this, it was probably inevitable that the pair would end up in a film together. Said movie is the fittingly titled Prime Video action flick "The Wrecking Crew," and honestly, it's a must-watch if you're a fan of either performer.

Written by Jonathan Tropper ("Banshee," "Warrior") and directed by Ángel Manuel Soto (whose previous films include the family-themed "Blue Beetle"), "The Wrecking Crew" is effectively a buddy cop flick with the added twist that the two main characters are also family. The setup is your classic variation on "Lethal Weapon," with Momoa's Jonny Hale as the loose cannon cop and Bautista's James Hale as the stern, by the book one — though he's less of a cop and more of a highly dangerous Navy SEAL. Add a layer of sibling bickering due to the pair being half-brothers, and the film deftly balances cool action scenes with fun odd-couple comedy beats.