Mortal Kombat II Star Karl Urban Explains Johnny Cage's Silliest Fighting Move (And Its Hilarious Origin) [Exclusive]

As Karl Urban explained, while the actual move of Johnny Cage's "windmill arms" came from working on the fight sequences, the intention of it spoke directly to the core of the character:

"It was my stunt guys [who devised the move], because the whole idea behind that is that Johnny Cage is a character who doesn't believe in himself...When he's finally forced to step up, he falls back on this old choreography that he learned for a fight in a '90s movie. Then it works!"

As Urban implies, one of the delightful aspects of the move is that it operates like a good joke — or, more accurately, a classic Hollywood set up and pay off. It also has the the unlikely hero winning through ingenuity more than sheer might, something which adds a bit of charm to Johnny and "Mortal Kombat II" in general. Urban reminisced about how enjoyable it was to shoot the Baraka fight because of this:

"We had so much fun shooting that. It was so preposterous, but then it was almost like the amazement on Baraka's face of these moves, these crazy moves that he was seeing that enabled Johnny to get the opening to do what he does."

"Mortal Kombat II" works for a variety of reasons, but I'd argue none are as important as the way it treats its characters with love. The film's version of Johnny Cage doubles as an ode to the action cinema stars of yesteryear — the ones who maybe weren't the greatest thespians, but had the moves, the ambition, and the heart to more than make up for it. Johnny Cage may be literally flailing around, but it only makes him more endearing.

"Mortal Kombat II" is in theaters everywhere.