The Best Moment In Mortal Kombat II Is A Stephen King Joke (Yes, Really)

This article contains light spoilers for "Mortal Kombat II."

After it became clear that 2021's "Mortal Kombat" was not to everyone's taste, returning director Simon McQuoid and new screenwriter Jeremy Slater decided to lock in and make the sequel as chock full of appeal as possible. Sure, there are oodles of fan service littered throughout "Mortal Kombat II," from the expected, like a character saying "Fight!" to the more unexpected, like the cameo appearance of the game's co-creator, Ed Boon. Yet there's also heaps of just plain likable stuff for all audiences, everything from fun (and gory!) fight sequences to a cheeky sense of humor. That last element is particularly important, as the film's humor laughs with rather than at the admittedly outrageous proceedings.

As with the previous film, the largest source of humor comes from the character of Kano, played again by Josh Lawson. On paper, Kano's appearance may come as a surprise, given how he was violently dispatched via garden gnome toward the end of "Mortal Kombat." It turns out that the sorcerer Quan Chi (Damon Herriman) has the ability to reanimate the dead, which usually turns them into a revenant bound to the will of Quan Chi and his master, Shao Kahn (Martyn Ford). Yet, thanks to his unbeatable willpower, Kano is unchanged and is quickly back to his prickly, unpredictable self. This means Lawson is once again unleashed on the film as a master quipster, and the actor delivers a bevy of great one-liners. However, the crown jewel of these comes when he flippantly refers to the ominous Quan Chi as "Pennywise," the evil extraterrestrial clown demon from Stephen King's "It." The moment proves that, of all the special moves used in the film, Kano's wit may be the most cutting.