Why Sam Raimi Turned Down The Offer To Direct This Infamous Stephen King Movie

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It's mind-blowing to consider that Stephen King's 1977 short story "Children of the Corn" has been milled into so, so many feature films. Its story is pretty simple and follows an itinerant couple as they pass through the remote city of Gatlin, Nerbaska. There, they find that the town's adults are missing and that the children are all part of a strange, corn-based cult. The kids pay homage to a corn deity they call He Who Walks Behind the Rows and make blood sacrifices to it. Somehow that premise gave rise to many, many "Children of the Corn" movies produced from 1983 to 2020. It's hard to define the word "cornography," but I know it when I see it.

The 1984 "Children of the Corn" film was directed by Fritz Kiersch and released by Roger Corman's New World Pictures. It was made for a modest budget of $3 million, and it starred a pre-"Terminator" Linda Hamilton and a pre-"Thirtysomething" Peter Horton. It was something of a hit, too, making $14.6 million at the box office. Kiersch's film isn't terribly remarkable, although it does feature a few creepy scenes of an empty Nebraska town and fun performances from John Franklin as Isaac, the child corn-cult leader, and Courtney Gaines, his hollering sidekick. One wouldn't be able to tell by looking at it that "Children of the Corn" would inspire the bizarro horror franchise that it did.

"Children" was produced by Donald P. Borchers, and he once published videos on his YouTube channel noting that, when he was looking for directors for the flick, he approached Sam Raimi. At the time, Raimi had only made his first feature, "The Evil Dead," but he turned down the gig because he wasn't going to be able to shoot the film as quickly as desired.