Stephen King Helped Kickstart A Legendary Horror Director's Career With One Review

The video store era was a glorious time for cinephiles, especially if you were fortunate enough to live in a city/town/hamlet with a well-stocked, carefully curated selection of VHS tapes and LaserDiscs. You could blow an hour or two perusing the shelves, and there wasn't an area of the store stuffed with more tantalizingly lurid delights than the horror section.

The VHS covers for horror movies went hard. They sold scares, gore, and more than a little flesh. They had to. The vast majority of these films received limited theatrical releases (at best), and scant marketing support. The cover art did all the heavy lifting, and, unlike prestige dramas, there was rarely a pull-quote from a major film critic to sell you on the artistic quality of, say, "The Corpse Grinders."

Sam Raimi's "The Evil Dead" stood apart. The striking cover image features a scarcely-dressed woman desperately reaching for the sky as a mangled hand grasps her by the neck and appears ready to drag her into the soil. The three video box unities are thus satisfied: scary, gory, and fleshy. But "The Evil Dead" could've been just another "Don't Go in the Woods" were it not for the impressive pull-quote splashed across the art. When Stephen King praises a horror movie he had nothing to do with, attention must be paid.

Shot for a meager $375,000, "The Evil Dead" was a brutal trial by fire for filmmaker Sam Raimi, as well as his cast. When the film was completed, it was whisked off to the Cannes Film Market where, Raimi hoped, foreign distributors would snap up the rights and reward his collaborators for the hard, underpaid work. But, as Raimi recalled in a 2026 interview with CinemaBlend, "Nobody would touch Evil Dead with a ten foot plague pole."