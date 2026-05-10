Obsession's Inde Navarrette Starred In A Superhero TV Series That Deserves More Love
You might know Curry Barker as one half of the YouTube sketch comedy duo That's A Bad Idea (alongside Cooper Tomlinson). While Barker's "Milk & Serial" became an unlikely horror hit, his latest offering, "Obsession," is drawing a lot of attention before its theatrical release on May 15, 2026. This is partly due to a cleverly creepy marketing gimmick that's allowing fans to experience its scary premise. That said, "Obsession" also received rave reviews in the festival circuit. /Film's very own BJ Colangelo described Barker's film as a "confident crowd-pleaser" and highlighted lead Inde Navarrette's "sensational" star-making performance.
In "Obsession," Navarette plays Nikki, who Bear (Michael Johnston of "Teen Wolf" fame) has a crush on. After attempts to get closer to her fail, Bear buys an object named "One Wish Willow," which claims to fulfill the user's wishes. Bear wishes for Nikki's irrevocable love, creating a Monkey's Paw scenario that expectedly takes a disastrous turn. While both Johnston and Navarette are compelling leads, the latter is unforgettable in "Obsession". If you're wondering whether you've seen Navarette onscreen before, look no further than The CW's "Superman & Lois," where she plays Sarah Cushing/Cortez.
Navarette's Sarah, the daughter of Lana Lang (Emmanuelle Chriqui) has a close connection to the Kent family in "Superman & Lois." Although Sarah's romantic relationship with Jordan Kent (Alex Garfin) is the focal point of her arc at first, she brings a lot of depth to the CW show across its four seasons. Female love interests in superhero shows are often reduced to this limiting trope, but Sarah's priorities constantly morph outside of her connection to the Kents.
It's easy to dismiss "Superman & Lois" as yet another retread of a beloved superhero universe, but it brings more to the table than you might remember.
Superman & Lois is a refreshingly grounded take on the Man of Steel
"Superman & Lois" was short-lived as an Arrowverse show, but it was able to close out its fourth and final season on its own terms. But how does this ambitious story begin? Clark Kent/Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) returns to Smallville with Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch) and their sons Jordan and Jonathan (Jordan Elsass/Michael Bishop). Clark aims to keep a low profile and embrace his domestic responsibilities, but fate has other plans once peace in Smallville is shattered.
Part of Clark's dilemma lies in the burden of leading a double life and the horrible toll it takes on someone who has more than one loved one to lose. By exclusively focusing on Clark's inner turmoil and its aftermath, the show pulls off a twist that no other "Superman" adaptation has ever done before. Some might find such a mundane fixation boring or uninspired, but "Superman & Lois" knows how to balance the tightrope of meeting genre expectations while subverting them.
There's the much-anticipated dramatic aspect with the entry of supervillains like Lex Luthor (Michael Cudlitz) and Bruno Mannheim (Chad L. Coleman), which goes hand-in-hand with the everyday realities of human existence. While Superman is more than capable of defeating overpowered villains, Clark's biggest problem isn't an archnemesis, but the struggles that come with good old parenting.
The children in question also carry their respective burdens, as juggling their father's legacy with the growing pains of adolescence is no walk in the park. As for everyone else, they're tied to the story with a strong sense of community that is integral to the seemingly idyllic Smallville. If you haven't already, it's time to give "Superman & Lois," featuring Inde Navarrette, a chance.
"Superman & Lois" can be streamed on HBO Max.