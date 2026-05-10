Obsession's Inde Navarrette Starred In A Superhero TV Series That Deserves More Love

You might know Curry Barker as one half of the YouTube sketch comedy duo That's A Bad Idea (alongside Cooper Tomlinson). While Barker's "Milk & Serial" became an unlikely horror hit, his latest offering, "Obsession," is drawing a lot of attention before its theatrical release on May 15, 2026. This is partly due to a cleverly creepy marketing gimmick that's allowing fans to experience its scary premise. That said, "Obsession" also received rave reviews in the festival circuit. /Film's very own BJ Colangelo described Barker's film as a "confident crowd-pleaser" and highlighted lead Inde Navarrette's "sensational" star-making performance.

In "Obsession," Navarette plays Nikki, who Bear (Michael Johnston of "Teen Wolf" fame) has a crush on. After attempts to get closer to her fail, Bear buys an object named "One Wish Willow," which claims to fulfill the user's wishes. Bear wishes for Nikki's irrevocable love, creating a Monkey's Paw scenario that expectedly takes a disastrous turn. While both Johnston and Navarette are compelling leads, the latter is unforgettable in "Obsession". If you're wondering whether you've seen Navarette onscreen before, look no further than The CW's "Superman & Lois," where she plays Sarah Cushing/Cortez.

Navarette's Sarah, the daughter of Lana Lang (Emmanuelle Chriqui) has a close connection to the Kent family in "Superman & Lois." Although Sarah's romantic relationship with Jordan Kent (Alex Garfin) is the focal point of her arc at first, she brings a lot of depth to the CW show across its four seasons. Female love interests in superhero shows are often reduced to this limiting trope, but Sarah's priorities constantly morph outside of her connection to the Kents.

It's easy to dismiss "Superman & Lois" as yet another retread of a beloved superhero universe, but it brings more to the table than you might remember.