Could Maul's New Star Wars Apprentice Survive The Events Of Shadow Lord?
This article contains spoilers for the season finale of "Star Wars: Maul — Shadow Lord".
With the season finale of "Maul – Shadow Lord" behind us and Devon Izara clearly accepting Maul's role as her new master after she watched Darth Vader murder her Jedi Master, Eeko-Dio Daki, one has to wonder where she is in the current timeline. Wouldn't we have seen her in some other "Star Wars" show or movie?
By the time we catch back up with Maul in "Solo: A Star Wars Story," Devon is nowhere to be seen in his very brief cameo, but she's almost certainly gone from his life by the time of his reappearance in the events of "Star Wars Rebels." It causes one to ask whether or not she's going to be able to survive the events of the show.
It's a natural question, especially with Inquisitors hunting down Jedi and dark-siders alike (really anyone who uses the Force). Perhaps Dave Filoni, the series creator, and the team might have other uses for her, though.
Could Devon Izara mirror Ahsoka's fate?
It might be useful to look at Ahsoka Tano for clues about this question. For fans who might not remember, rumors and speculation swirled around following her introduction in 2008 (almost twenty years ago!) that she had to die before the end of the series, because we didn't see or hear anything about her by the time "Revenge of the Sith" rolled around.
Fans worried about how she might meet her fate and the writers and animators of the show practically reveled in it, knowing that was the expectation. Every time Anakin Skywalker left Ahsoka to handle General Grievous or another villain by herself, the audience was forced to ask themselves, "Is this the time Ahsoka is going to die?"
When she left the Jedi Order, we thought we had an answer, but she kept coming back until we got the epic finale where she was forced to endure Order 66. But even then, she'd already made a surprise appearance later on the timeline in "Star Wars Rebels," just a few years before the events of "A New Hope." And when she made her first live-action appearance on "The Mandalorian" in the New Republic era (leading to her own disappointing show), showing us she'd outlived the Empire, we all realized those concerns for her life were unfounded. Even though we didn't see her in the movies, Filoni and team were quite capable at making us believe she was around, just not on camera. If Devon Izara has a shot at survival, these are the best clues we have to pin our hopes on.
Devon has a much more difficult road ahead of her than Ahsoka
Devon has a much more difficult road ahead of her than Ahsoka did, however. Ahsoka left her master and joined a group of loyal folks dedicated to helping each other. She surrounded herself with people like Bail Organa, Rex, and Hera Syndulla. Devon Izara is looking at Maul for a master, and Maul is about plunge headlong into the treacherous world of Crimson Dawn, led by Dryden Vos, who was recast for "Maul."
Already, Devon's odds just got a little bit longer. That's not to say they're impossible. Devon is definitely a conflicted soul and seems to genuinely want what is right for the galaxy, but her head is clouded in its judgement, thanks to the influence of Maul. Could she break free of Maul and his influence? Or will she perish during the course of the show?
"Star Wars" stories are ultimately about hope, so I'd like to think Devon has a shot. It also seems like Dave Filoni likes to play with his animated toys in live-action, so maybe we could see a grown-up Devon on a live-action show one of these days. Anything is possible. That's what's so exciting about a new character like Devon: Her future is wide open and full of possibilities.
The entire first season of "Star Wars: Maul — Shadow Lord" is currently streaming on Disney+.