Could Maul's New Star Wars Apprentice Survive The Events Of Shadow Lord?

It might be useful to look at Ahsoka Tano for clues about this question. For fans who might not remember, rumors and speculation swirled around following her introduction in 2008 (almost twenty years ago!) that she had to die before the end of the series, because we didn't see or hear anything about her by the time "Revenge of the Sith" rolled around.

Fans worried about how she might meet her fate and the writers and animators of the show practically reveled in it, knowing that was the expectation. Every time Anakin Skywalker left Ahsoka to handle General Grievous or another villain by herself, the audience was forced to ask themselves, "Is this the time Ahsoka is going to die?"

When she left the Jedi Order, we thought we had an answer, but she kept coming back until we got the epic finale where she was forced to endure Order 66. But even then, she'd already made a surprise appearance later on the timeline in "Star Wars Rebels," just a few years before the events of "A New Hope." And when she made her first live-action appearance on "The Mandalorian" in the New Republic era (leading to her own disappointing show), showing us she'd outlived the Empire, we all realized those concerns for her life were unfounded. Even though we didn't see her in the movies, Filoni and team were quite capable at making us believe she was around, just not on camera. If Devon Izara has a shot at survival, these are the best clues we have to pin our hopes on.