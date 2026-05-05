Maul – Shadow Lord Quietly Recast A Star Wars Villain (And You Probably Noticed)

Returning to Dryden Vos, "Maul – Shadow Lord" unveils a clearer storyline that we hadn't had before about how things worked with Crimson Dawn, what happened behind the scenes that brought Dryden to power, and how Maul came to control him. This pair of episodes begins with Dryden Vos offering Maul a deal. Maul is trapped on Janix and Dryden offers to extract him, despite the risks. The cost? Maul has to kill the current head of Crimson Dawn and install Dryden as the head. If that's the case, then that could very well be the main narrative for the second season of "Maul — Shadow Lord".

On the other hand, that story suggests itself easily enough and could probably be skipped right over. If the writers wanted to have a time jump in the story and settle into the relationship between the two as they navigate their struggles of power, that would work just as well and allow Maul to focus on the training of his new apprentice.

The entire first season of "Star Wars: Maul — Shadow Lord" is currently streaming on Disney+. Season 2 is already in production, but a release window has yet to be announced.