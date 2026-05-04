Maul - Shadow Lord's Finale Echoes Some Of The Best Moments In The Star Wars Prequels

This article contains heavy spoilers for the season finale of "Star Wars: Maul — Shadow Lord," "The Dark Lord."

Darth Maul was one of the breakout stars of "Star Wars: The Phantom Menace" when it hit theater screens almost thirty years ago (yes, that milestone is only three years away). Given the importance of Maul's appearance in that film and the fact that he's now headlining his own series, it would be surprising if we didn't see any thematic echoes from "The Phantom Menace" in "Maul — Shadow Lord" as we headed into the two-part finale.

But what we ended up getting went much further than that, giving us a rich symbolic inverse of some of the things we saw across all the prequels, not just the one that featured Maul's debut. The echoes of the prequels here not only add a deeper texture to this finale and Maul's story, but they follow that filmmaking philosophy of George Lucas, where the stories in "Star Wars" echo through each other, rippling outward like poetry. As he once famously remarked, "They rhyme."