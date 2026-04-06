Star Wars: Maul's New Apprentice Is A Nod To One Of George Lucas' Best Unused Sequel Trilogy Ideas

It's easy to look at Maul's arc throughout his various appearances, including the first two episodes of "Shadow Lord" and the introduction of Devon Izara, and feel like newly-appointed Lucasfilm head honcho Dave Filoni is still taking these cues from George Lucas. Indeed, Lucasfilm has continued to repurpose unused ideas that Lucas once came up with since he left the company, mining every bit of material, and "Shadow Lord," in particular, plays like a distillation of Lucas' sequel trilogy premise (albeit compressed into a section of the "Star Wars" timeline where Maul can actually show up and criminals can thrive without breaking the canon).

You can see that elsewhere, too. As mentioned, the First Order sounds a lot like what Lucas had in mind for the stormtroopers and the remnants of the Empire in his version of the sequel trilogy, and that goes double for the trilogy's lead (especially as Rey was ultimately adopted as a Skywalker). Similarly, the "Shadow Lord" trailers show Maul and Devon fighting side-by-side, and it appears as though she's treading a dangerous path, like all Jedi following the downfall of the Old Republic. Meanwhile, Devon's Jedi mentor Eeko-Dio-Daki (Dennis Haysbert) is apparently unwilling to bend to the realities of their situation. That's very similar to the path Master Yoda led Anakin Skywalker down before his fall to the dark side.

Devon might not be Darth Talon, but it certainly feels like she may come awfully close. And the galaxy should watch out; that could be bad for everyone.

The first two episodes of "Star Wars: Maul — Shadow Lord" are now streaming on Disney+. Additional episodes will drop two at a time weekly until the finale arrives on Monday, May 4.