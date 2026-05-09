Charlize Theron's Only Western Was Completely Rejected By Critics (And Audiences)

There are shockingly few laughs in Seth MacFarlane's 2014 Western spoof "A Million Ways to Die in the West," but Charlize Theron's portrayal of Anna Barnes-Leatherwood, the unhappy wife of outlaw Clinch Leatherwood (Liam Neeson), gives the film an unexpected spark of humanity. Her Anna is smart, capable and, somehow, charmed by MacFarlane's cowardly farmer Albert Stark. Albert's yellow streak is known throughout his Arizona village, but Anna, having taken a shine to the poor fella, decides to school him in the art of the quick draw when he's challenged to a duel by his ex-girlfriend's new flame.

Theron's basically playing John Wayne's role from "The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance," which left me a) yearning for a queer-themed remake of John Ford's classic, and b) wishing MacFarlane hadn't cast himself in a film he'd directed and co-wrote. The "Family Guy" creator is transparently trying to strike up a Woody Allen-Diane Keaton banter with Theron (where she keeps laughing at his self-deprecating jokes), but she's way too much performer for him. And yet, to her credit, she doesn't devour him. She treats him like a lost little puppy dog. The best version of the film would've ended with Anna adopting Albert and letting him sleep at the foot of her bed.

MacFarlane chose instead to give Albert a trite zero-to-hero arc, where he predictably rises to the occasion as a gunslinger and wins the hand of a woman who deserves much better. Though MacFarlane had already successfully transitioned to live-action feature filmmaking with "Ted," he wisely cast an A-lister (Mark Wahlberg) as the lead there. This time, he bet on his own acting chops and struck out: "A Million Ways to Die in the West" was a financial bust that was roundly rejected by critics and general audiences alike.