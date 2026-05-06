Does Mortal Kombat 2 Have A Post-Credits Scene? A Spoiler-Free Guide
It's time to bust out the techno music and get ready to fight because "Mortal Kombat II" is upon us. The sequel to 2021's R-rated "Mortal Kombat" movie brings in new fighters and a tournament for the fate of the realm. Warner Bros. has hopes that this will be the next building block in a larger franchise, but did they do anything to tee up further installments?
The first reactions to "Mortal Kombat II" had critics united in praise, which might lead one to wonder if WB and director Simon McQuoid decided to attach a post-credits scene to the sequel. It's become increasingly common — if not expected — in the realm of franchise filmmaking these days. Given that writer Jeremy Slater ("Moon Knight") has already been working on a script for a possible "Mortal Kombat 3" for months now, it's a reasonable question to ask at this point.
We're here to offer up a spoiler-free guide for viewers as to the movie's credits scene situation. Seriously, there will be absolutely no spoilers here. Just the information fans need to maximize the viewing experience. Proceed without fear. Let's get into it.
How many credits scenes does Mortal Kombat II have?
No, "Mortal Kombat II" doesn't feature any credits scenes whatsoever. No mid-credits scene, no post-credits scene, nothing at all. Once the credits roll, that's it. That's not to say that the movie won't do anything to help set up potential future sequels, but it all happens within the official runtime. Once the credits roll, you're safe to make a break for the lobby.
"Mortal Kombat II" brings in Karl Urban as Johnny Cage, joining a host of returning and new cast members who are battling for the fate of Earthrealm. The cast also includes Adeline Rudolph (Kitana), Jessica McNamee (Sonya Blade), Josh Lawson (Kano), Ludi Lin (Liu Kang), Mehcad Brooks (Jax), Tati Gabrielle (Jade), Lewis Tan (Cole Young), Damon Herriman (Quan Chi), Chin Han (Shang Tsung), Tadanobu Asano (Lord Raiden), Joe Taslim (Bi-Han), and Hiroyuki Sanada (Scorpion). The synopsis for the sequel reads as follows:
From New Line Cinema comes the latest high-stakes installment in the blockbuster video game franchise in all its brutal glory, Mortal Kombat II. This time, the fan favorite champions—now joined by Johnny Cage himself—are pitted against one another in the ultimate, no-holds barred, gory battle to defeat the dark rule of Shao Kahn that threatens the very existence of the Earthrealm and its defenders.
Warner Bros. has a lot of confidence in the movie. "Mortal Kombat II" was delayed to 2026 from its original October 2025 release date because the studio believes it can be a summer blockbuster. Now, fans get to decide whether or not the longer wait was worth it.
"Mortal Kombat II" hits theaters on May 8, 2026.