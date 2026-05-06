Does Mortal Kombat 2 Have A Post-Credits Scene? A Spoiler-Free Guide

It's time to bust out the techno music and get ready to fight because "Mortal Kombat II" is upon us. The sequel to 2021's R-rated "Mortal Kombat" movie brings in new fighters and a tournament for the fate of the realm. Warner Bros. has hopes that this will be the next building block in a larger franchise, but did they do anything to tee up further installments?

The first reactions to "Mortal Kombat II" had critics united in praise, which might lead one to wonder if WB and director Simon McQuoid decided to attach a post-credits scene to the sequel. It's become increasingly common — if not expected — in the realm of franchise filmmaking these days. Given that writer Jeremy Slater ("Moon Knight") has already been working on a script for a possible "Mortal Kombat 3" for months now, it's a reasonable question to ask at this point.

We're here to offer up a spoiler-free guide for viewers as to the movie's credits scene situation. Seriously, there will be absolutely no spoilers here. Just the information fans need to maximize the viewing experience. Proceed without fear. Let's get into it.