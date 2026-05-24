The Twilight Zone Plot Twist That Ruined A Perfectly Intriguing Episode

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

"The Twilight Zone" is known for establishing tropes that became well-worn in the decades after, in part due to the sheer amount of shows just like "The Twilight Zone" that proliferated in its wake. But as with any media of the era, Rod Serling's sci-fi anthology wasn't immune to using established tropes and clichés, as evidenced by the 1961 episode "The Jungle." Based on that name alone, you can probably see where this is going. With its bolstering of negative stereotypes about Africa, "The Jungle" was an unfortunate moment in what was otherwise arguably the best anthology TV series of all time. But it also happened to feature a plot twist that undermined the episode's impact; a rare thing for a show that mostly displayed an absolute mastery of the art of the twist.

"The Jungle" was written by Charles Beaumont, the influential author who's otherwise known for penning some of the series' most celebrated episodes as well as several short stories, novels, films, and comics. But even Beaumont made some missteps, like when he used the already tired "it was all a dream" twist in another of his episodes, "Perchance to Dream." Even that installment, however, wasn't quite as groan-worthy as "The Jungle" and its African curse trope.

This particular twist involves revealing that the episode's main character was actually dealing with a real curse the entire time, and not just spiraling due to superstition-induced mania. While it could be seen as a subtle inversion of the "it was all a dream" mechanism by revealing that the curse was, in fact, the complete opposite of a dream, the whole thing just sort of falls flat.