The Pitt Star Noah Wyle Was Glad He Remained Off Set While His Wife Shot Her Scenes
As it turns out, the real-life experiences of doctors are every bit as dramatic as any medical show could hope to be. "The Pitt" has become a breakout hit by showcasing accurate experiences of emergency staff. But the show hasn't found success just by bringing viewers into the high-intensity world of emergency medicine. Aside from a brilliant cast full of veterans and newcomers, "The Pitt" has had some great guest stars to help it along. Season 2 even saw star Noah Wyle's own wife visit the Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center. In order to give her an authentic experience, however, Wyle stayed off the set when she was shooting her scenes.
"The Pitt" has welcomed everyone from former "Suits" stars to "Law & Order" legends. With Season 2, Episode 13, the ER welcomed Sara Wyle, Noah's wife and an actor in her own right who has had small roles in "Californication," "Nip/Tuck," and more recently an episode of the Amazon Freevee series "Leverage: Redemption," which also starred her husband. In "The Pitt," she portrayed Ashley Davis, a health-conscious vegan who arrived in the ER with jaundice and an inflamed liver. Fiona Douriff's Dr. Cassie McKay eventually diagnosed her with having overdosed on turmeric.
Throughout her "The Pitt" experience, Sara Wyle never came in contact with her husband or his character, Dr. Michael Robinavitch. Speaking to People alongside his wife, Noah said, "I'm always jealous when I'm not on camera. But to be honest, I also was thrilled that you [Sara] had that experience to yourself, that you went and you played your scene, and I wasn't there to be a distraction."
Noah Wyle watched his wife's The Pitt scene from a monitor
Noah and Sara Wyle have been married since June 2014 and previously worked together on the aforementioned "Leverage: Redemption." But they stayed out of each other's way on "The Pitt" Season 2, though as Noah went on to tell People, "As soon as they were finished [with Sara's scene] I ran in and gave her a kiss, so nobody got any wrong ideas that she was available."
Sara must be one of the most understanding spouses in Hollywood given how fully immersed her husband is in his medical drama. Season 2 of "The Pitt" put Noah Wyle in a completely different role by allowing him to not only star in and write several episodes of but also direct one installment. It's all paid off so far, with "The Pitt" Season 2 continuing to effectively turn empathy and competency into great TV, though being so committed to the show surely wasn't easy for Noah Wyle and his wife.
As such, it must have been nice to have her appear in the show. Sara Wyle told USA Today that she sent in an audition tape to prove she could play the role. "We went through every rung of the ladder before I got the part," she said, before elaborating on her experience of shooting sans her husband. "He said, 'Just go have fun,'" she recalled. "He could tell I was a bit nervous because this is his sandbox. I wanted to make sure I honored the show and brought my A-game." Noah apparently then watched her scene play out on a monitor from a makeup trailer before rushing in for a post-scene kiss.