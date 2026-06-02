The Pitt Star Noah Wyle Was Glad He Remained Off Set While His Wife Shot Her Scenes

As it turns out, the real-life experiences of doctors are every bit as dramatic as any medical show could hope to be. "The Pitt" has become a breakout hit by showcasing accurate experiences of emergency staff. But the show hasn't found success just by bringing viewers into the high-intensity world of emergency medicine. Aside from a brilliant cast full of veterans and newcomers, "The Pitt" has had some great guest stars to help it along. Season 2 even saw star Noah Wyle's own wife visit the Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center. In order to give her an authentic experience, however, Wyle stayed off the set when she was shooting her scenes.

"The Pitt" has welcomed everyone from former "Suits" stars to "Law & Order" legends. With Season 2, Episode 13, the ER welcomed Sara Wyle, Noah's wife and an actor in her own right who has had small roles in "Californication," "Nip/Tuck," and more recently an episode of the Amazon Freevee series "Leverage: Redemption," which also starred her husband. In "The Pitt," she portrayed Ashley Davis, a health-conscious vegan who arrived in the ER with jaundice and an inflamed liver. Fiona Douriff's Dr. Cassie McKay eventually diagnosed her with having overdosed on turmeric.

Throughout her "The Pitt" experience, Sara Wyle never came in contact with her husband or his character, Dr. Michael Robinavitch. Speaking to People alongside his wife, Noah said, "I'm always jealous when I'm not on camera. But to be honest, I also was thrilled that you [Sara] had that experience to yourself, that you went and you played your scene, and I wasn't there to be a distraction."