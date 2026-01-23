The Pitt Season 2 Welcomes A Former Suits Star To The Emergency Room

In "The Pitt" season 2, episode 1, Derek Cecil's Michael Williams arrives at Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center after falling in his home. In episode 2, he has a CT scan and in the following episode we find out that the scan revealed a small mass in the frontal lobe of his brain. McKay breaks the news to Mr. Williams, but is careful to state that until a biopsy can be done, it remains unclear exactly what the lump is.

Soon after, Williams' ex-wife arrives at the hospital in the form of Amanda Schull's Gretchen Lamden. Schull played corporate attorney Katrina Bennett across eight seasons of "Suits," joining in the second season and remaining with the legal drama until its ninth and final season. The actor, who also had recurring roles on "Pretty Little Liars" and "One Tree Hill" (the reboot of which is set to arrive in the near future) started in a recurring role on "Suits" but was upgraded to a series regular for the final two seasons.

As Bennett, she portrayed the ambitious lawyer's evolution from Assistant District Attorney to senior partner at Pearson Specter Litt. While she wasn't given as much screen time as she surely deserved on "Suits," which found renewed success on Netflix back in 2023 following the show's final season in 2019, Bennett became a favorite among fans.

Now, Schull has similarly made the most of her brief time on "The Pitt" season 2, episode 3, where we learn that she has remarried since leaving Williams. Needless to say, she's initially confused as to why she's still the emergency contact on her ex-husband's file. Still, she's clearly concerned about her former husband and agrees to see him.