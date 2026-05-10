Chris Hemsworth's Genre-Defining Racing Movie Is A Must-Watch On Paramount Plus
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Stone-cold classic films such as "Apollo 13" and "A Beautiful Mind" have one thing in common: Ron Howard. After appearing in hit movies like "American Graffiti" and starring in the long-running TV sitcom "Happy Days," a younger Howard famously stopped acting despite having a promising career on screen ahead of him. Instead, he pivoted to lending his talents behind the camera, which proved to be a good decision. But of all of his films as a director, perhaps none is as underrated as his 2013 racing drama "Rush."
Streaming now on Paramount+, "Rush" was a modest success in theaters but didn't get the red carpet treatment it deserved. Inspired by the real-life heated rivalry between two of the sport's top racers, the film takes place during the golden age of Formula 1 racing and stars Chris Hemsworth as James Hunt, a playboy who clashes on and off the racetrack with his methodical opponent Niki Lauda (Daniel Brühl). In doing so, the two drivers push themselves to the limit in order to come out on top.
Frankly, both Hemsworth and Bruhl deliver what could easily be argued as career best performances in "Rush." As for Howard, he does a remarkable job at making everything on and off the track equally compelling, delivering fantastic characters and spectacular visuals. Most importantly, though, the racing sequences themselves are downright harrowing. It's everything one could want from a racing movie, even if one doesn't particularly care about racing in the real world.
And not to give anything away for those who haven't seen it, but Howard captures a crash on screen that is brutally cinematic and worth the price of admission alone. This, in turn, leads to some top-notch work from Bruhl as well. It's truly terrific popcorn entertainment.
Rush is an underseen gem from Ron Howard
In a better world, "Rush" would be broadly viewed as one of the best racing movies of all time. The problem is that it's just not as widely seen as many of the films that get brought up more frequently as part of that conversation, like "The Fast and the Furious" or even "Talladega Nights." As far as pure racing-based cinema goes, however, it's hard to beat "Rush."
In terms of Ron Howard's filmography, it's hard to find a more underseen gem. I'll go to bat for "Cinderella Man" as one of the best boxing movies ever made any day, but this is right up there in its respective sub-genre. Brad Pitt's "F1" dominated the box office last year and ended up securing a Best Picture Oscar nod, which undoubtedly left some viewers wanting to watch something similar. Indeed, "Rush" would be a great companion piece to Joseph Kosinski's blockbuster racing drama.
As for Chris Hemsworth, he is best known now and will probably forever be best known as Thor from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Of course, Thor has been everything from a serious warrior to a silly superhero in the franchise, allowing Hemsworth to demonstrate his range and acting chops. But while everyone should know he's more than just a beefcake with a hammer, Hemsworth has rarely gotten to showcase his talents the way he does in "Rush."
Similarly, Daniel Bruhl feels like a wildly under-used actor. From "Inglorious Basterds" to "Captain America: Civil War," he's elevated just about every film he's ever been in, and "Rush" is no exception. Whether you're due for a rewatch or in need of something new to stream, this is worthy of your time.