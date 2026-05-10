Chris Hemsworth's Genre-Defining Racing Movie Is A Must-Watch On Paramount Plus

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Stone-cold classic films such as "Apollo 13" and "A Beautiful Mind" have one thing in common: Ron Howard. After appearing in hit movies like "American Graffiti" and starring in the long-running TV sitcom "Happy Days," a younger Howard famously stopped acting despite having a promising career on screen ahead of him. Instead, he pivoted to lending his talents behind the camera, which proved to be a good decision. But of all of his films as a director, perhaps none is as underrated as his 2013 racing drama "Rush."

Streaming now on Paramount+, "Rush" was a modest success in theaters but didn't get the red carpet treatment it deserved. Inspired by the real-life heated rivalry between two of the sport's top racers, the film takes place during the golden age of Formula 1 racing and stars Chris Hemsworth as James Hunt, a playboy who clashes on and off the racetrack with his methodical opponent Niki Lauda (Daniel Brühl). In doing so, the two drivers push themselves to the limit in order to come out on top.

Frankly, both Hemsworth and Bruhl deliver what could easily be argued as career best performances in "Rush." As for Howard, he does a remarkable job at making everything on and off the track equally compelling, delivering fantastic characters and spectacular visuals. Most importantly, though, the racing sequences themselves are downright harrowing. It's everything one could want from a racing movie, even if one doesn't particularly care about racing in the real world.

And not to give anything away for those who haven't seen it, but Howard captures a crash on screen that is brutally cinematic and worth the price of admission alone. This, in turn, leads to some top-notch work from Bruhl as well. It's truly terrific popcorn entertainment.