This Wild Sci-Fi Series Filled With Time Travel And Dinosaurs Is Streaming On Netflix

There are plenty of awesome Netflix sci-fi shows to binge watch already, including cult sci-fi series "Stargate SG-1" (which hit Netflix in early 2026). But if you don't fancy working your way through more than 200 episodes and 10 seasons, you might try "La Brea." The NBC show has everything from time travel to dinosaurs, and it's now available to stream in its entirety on Netflix.

In 1997, Tommy Lee Jones saved Los Angeles from a volcano that emerged from the La Brea Tar Pits in a disaster movie that was also one of Marvel boss Kevin Feige's first gigs. "Volcano" is always a solid '90s action thriller choice, but if you want a more modern take on the LA-in-peril sub-genre with some even more fantastical elements built in, "La Brea" likely has what you're looking for.

The show premiered on NBC in 2021 and ran for three seasons until 2024, when it was canceled. It starts with a giant sinkhole opening at the La Brea Tar Pits, swallowing large swathes of the nearby area. Rather than plummeting to a horrific death, however, those unlucky enough to be pulled into the crater suddenly find themselves in a strange primeval world where they're menaced by giant wolf-like creatures. Turns out these unfortunate souls are stranded in Los Angeles as it was in 10,000 BC. It's not exactly hard sci-fi and can be pretty cheesy at times, but "La Brea" has a cool premise, and there's plenty here for fans of time travel adventures. Once Season 3 hits, even dinosaurs enter the mix.