Before Marvel, Kevin Feige Worked On An Explosive Disaster Movie

These days, Kevin Feige is primarily known as Marvel Studios' boss and the overseer of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, an ambition that started after he saw Sam Raimi's "Spider-Man" and realized that superhero movies could be top-tier cinema. Before he spearheaded the MCU into existence, however, Feige started out as a humble production assistant on a pair of non-superhero flicks, including the 1998 Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks-starring romantic comedy "You've Got Mail." The other project he worked on was 1997's "Volcano," an entertaining natural disaster movie that's more in line with the action-packed blockbusters Feige is now synonymous with producing.

"Volcano" exploded onto screens around the same time "Dante's Peak was released," making 1997 a big year for movies about molten lava destroying properties. Starring Tommy Lee Jones and Don Cheadle, "Volcano" tells the story of an underground volcano wreaking havoc in Los Angeles following an earthquake, forcing scientists to step in to try and save the day. It doesn't rewrite the rulebook for disaster films by any means, but some intense action sequences and reliably great performances from the aforementioned actors elevate "Volcano" to great heights.

"Volcano" was regarded as a massive blockbuster in 1997, with the movie costing $90 million to make (excluding marketing costs and all that jazz). While the budgets for Marvel flicks exceed that and then some, the Mick Jackson-directed disaster flick was still a tentpole project in its own right back in the day. As Feige's career has progressed, though, it seems that "Volcano" has become a footnote that he barely remembers.