Steven Spielberg's Netflix Dinosaur Doc Will Fill The Jurassic Park-Sized Void In Your Heart

Netflix's new docuseries "The Dinosaurs" might not be a "Jurassic Park" movie, but it does have the benefit of Steven Spielberg executive producing. The "Jurassic Park" filmmaker oversaw this new series via his Amblin Documentaries company, which is good news for "Jurassic" fans who haven't exactly had it easy of late.

In the early '80s, Michael Crichton started working on a screenplay about recreating dinosaurs in a lab. At that time, he couldn't have known that this nugget of an idea would spawn one of the biggest cinematic franchises in Hollywood history. Even when he turned his screenplay into the 1990 novel "Jurassic Park," he likely wasn't aware of the events he'd set in motion. Once Spielberg adapted the book in 1993, however, Crichton surely started to get a sense of what was to come.

In the 33 years since Spielberg's "Jurassic Park" debuted and changed movies forever, we've had six more live-action movies (only one of which was directed by Spielberg), animated TV shows, multiple novels (including a sequel penned by Crichton), comic books, video games, and a seemingly never-ending stream of merchandise. Yet, nothing has ever managed to match the magic and majesty of the original film. In fact, the recent films have sullied the "Jurassic Park" brand somewhat, with 2022's "Jurassic World Dominion" proving the series should have been allowed to go extinct long ago. Even 2025's "Jurassic World Rebirth" betrayed the franchise with one awful choice.

Meanwhile, die-hard fans of this saga have had to satiate themselves with things like "Primitive War," the greatest non-"Jurassic Park" dinosaur movie ever made. But while Spielberg has no plans to direct another "Jurassic" movie, he has given us the next best thing: a dino docuseries.