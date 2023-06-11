The Biggest 'Mistake' In Jurassic Park Isn't Actually A Mistake

When I was a young and dumb movie fan, I occasionally frequented one particular website (which will go unnamed but isn't that difficult to figure out) that painstakingly chronicled various movie "mistakes" submitted by readers. Long before the internet bullied HBO into digitally erasing Starbucks cups on the "Game of Thrones" set, this little community kept a running tab on every gaffe ever committed by the industry — continuity errors, factual inaccuracies, visible crew/equipment, and, naturally, the ever-popular "plot holes" concern. Those, dear reader, were dark days.

Many film enthusiasts of a certain age probably went through similar phases of cringe, contributing to a mindset that helped put film discourse in the gutter. I'm not saying this singlehandedly birthed the irritating, gallingly uninformed culture of YouTubers calling for Lucasfilm to fire Kathleen Kennedy and Pablo Hidalgo. It's not like that's how a video channel like CinemaSins could transform from a mildly amusing work of satire to an unstoppable phenomenon that all your former high school classmates on Facebook unironically hold up as legitimate film criticism. And it's certainly not the only reason why movie discussions on social media these days tend to boil down to, "Well, I wouldn't do what that flawed character did, so that's a bad movie." But it doesn't help!

The 30th anniversary of my favorite movie ever, "Jurassic Park," represents the perfect intersection of a universally adored masterpiece that also happens to feature some famous flaws — the magically-appearing cliff in the T-Rex paddock! The T-Rex coming out of nowhere at the end! — that don't actually matter in the long run. But absolutely nothing is worse than the biggest complaint of them all: that the dinosaurs aren't scientifically accurate. Let's set the record straight on why that was never a "mistake" in the first place.