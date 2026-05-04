The Best Star Wars Day 2026 Toys, Collectibles & Other Merchandise Worth Tracking Down

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Even though it's unclear if "Star Wars" fandom will turn out for the potentially inconsequential "The Mandalorian & Grogu" in movie theaters as much as Disney wants them to, we can't help but celebrate a galaxy far, far away when the time comes around for another Star Wars Day.

May the Fourth be with you on this glorious day, and may your wallet have plenty of credits to stock up on the latest "Star Wars" merchandise that's arriving in time for the franchise holiday. This year, there's a big focus on "The Mandalorian & Grogu," with plenty of toys, collectibles, and other assorted gear honoring the titular bounty hunter and tiny, green Jedi-in-training. There are even some sweet and savory foods tied to the big movie.

But it's not all about the "Star Wars" TV show's leap to the big screen. As is customary on every Star Wars Day, there's something for every kind of "Star Wars" fan. Whether you are an original trilogy loyalist, a prequel convert, a sequel trilogy defender, or a ride-or-die lover of anything and everything from a galaxy far, far away, there's plenty of cool "Star Wars" stuff for you to track down. We've already featured some Endor gear, tributes to the legacy of Stormtroopers, and more, but now it's time for the motherload.

Let's look at the coolest new merchandise for Star Wars Day 2026.