The Best Star Wars Day 2026 Toys, Collectibles & Other Merchandise Worth Tracking Down
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Even though it's unclear if "Star Wars" fandom will turn out for the potentially inconsequential "The Mandalorian & Grogu" in movie theaters as much as Disney wants them to, we can't help but celebrate a galaxy far, far away when the time comes around for another Star Wars Day.
May the Fourth be with you on this glorious day, and may your wallet have plenty of credits to stock up on the latest "Star Wars" merchandise that's arriving in time for the franchise holiday. This year, there's a big focus on "The Mandalorian & Grogu," with plenty of toys, collectibles, and other assorted gear honoring the titular bounty hunter and tiny, green Jedi-in-training. There are even some sweet and savory foods tied to the big movie.
But it's not all about the "Star Wars" TV show's leap to the big screen. As is customary on every Star Wars Day, there's something for every kind of "Star Wars" fan. Whether you are an original trilogy loyalist, a prequel convert, a sequel trilogy defender, or a ride-or-die lover of anything and everything from a galaxy far, far away, there's plenty of cool "Star Wars" stuff for you to track down. We've already featured some Endor gear, tributes to the legacy of Stormtroopers, and more, but now it's time for the motherload.
Let's look at the coolest new merchandise for Star Wars Day 2026.
Star Wars LEGO sets, action figures, and other toys and collectibles
It wouldn't be a Star Wars Day without some new toys and collectibles to fill up your shelves. Right out of the gate, LEGO has you covered, especially for those excited about "The Mandalorian & Grogu."
First up, Mando's N-1 Starfighter from Season 3 of "The Mandalorian" gets a building brick upgrade in the form of an Ultimate Collector Series version of the modified Naboo starship for $249.99 at The LEGO Shop.
If you want to spend less money on "Star Wars" LEGO sets, there are some smaller, more affordable options tied to "The Mandalorian and Grogu." You can snag and Anzellan Starship ($39.99) featuring little Grogu and a couple Anzellan minifigures, a New Republic X-Wing ($69.99) with some orange-clad pilots, or the new, smaller scale Razor Crest ($149.00).
Looking for several different versions of Anakin Skywalker? You can get him in his younger years as he veers closer to the dark side in a new vintage collection two-pack with Asajj Ventress. Inspired by the "Clone Wars" animated micro-series, the set comes in a special "Saturday Morning Cartoons" style box, and it will be available as a San Diego Comic-Con exclusive.
Additional purchasing details to be announced on the official San Diego Comic-Con website. Following San Diego Comic-Con, limited quantities will be available to order on Hasbro Pulse.
But if you're not heading to the convention, you can grab the older, non-spirit version of Anakin Skywalker as seen in "Return of the Jedi" from Hasbro Pulse, starting at 1pm ET.
For the Plo Koon fans, you've got some great options on the table this year. Not only is there a new Black Series version of the Jedi Master that comes with Commander Wolffe, but there's also a new Vintage Collection figure hitting Hasbro Pulse at 1pm ET.
For the Funko POP collectors, Plo Koon also gets a new figure with a glow in the dark lightsaber.
Star Wars eats and drinks from a galaxy far, far away
Starting on May 4, you can head over to Burger King for a bunch of limited time menu items tied to "The Mandalorian and Grogu." Not only is there a The Mandalorian and Grogu King Jr. Meal featuring a special toy inspired by the movie, but there are several new things to try:
- BBQ Bounty Whopper – A flame-grilled burger served in a helmet-shaped carton inspired by the galaxy's most legendary bounty hunter. Loaded with melty Swiss, crispy pickle chips, bacon, lettuce, tomato and smothered in creamy Bounty BBQ Sauce.
- Grogu's Blue Cookie Shake – A hyperspace swirl of creamy soft serve blended with blue sugar cookie syrup and topped with Grogu's favorite snack – blue cookies!
- Grogu's Garlic Chicken Fries – Crispy white meat Chicken Fries seasoned with parmesan and garlic, served in a Grogu-themed carton with garlic dipping sauce on the side to fuel your next adventure.
- Imperial Cheddar Ranch Tots – Perfectly crispy tots stuffed with melty cheddar cheese, fluffy potatoes, & ranch seasoning, served in an Imperial-themed carton.
Plus, there will be four collectible cups available that you can get when you buy a Bounty Bundle (a special box including all four menu items), BBQ Bounty Whopper Combo, or 12pc Grogu's Garlic Chicken Fry Combo. Yum!
If you're not interested in fast food, hit up your nearest grocery store to grab some of Grogu's Nilla Nummies. These limited edition blue Nilla Wafers are based on the cookies Grogu eats in the movie, and you can find them in stores now.
Finally, for a bit of a wake-up call, head to Bones Coffee for a Bounty Hunter Bundle Collector's Box featuring two 12 oz bags of coffee: Cantina Caramel Crunch (Caramel Popcorn) and Beskar Brew (Blondie Brownie), both of which are available in coffee pod packs too. Plus, they also have Beskar Brew and Little Bounty Hunter coffee mugs.
Star Wars clothing and gear for Jedi, bounty hunters, and royalty
Let's just come right out of the gate with a pricey piece of "Star Wars" gear that could change the way you work, game, or just surf the web. Secret Lab has a new Mandalorian edition Titan EVO chair inspired by Din Djarin's armor. It has specially crafted chrome leatherette modeled after the color of pure beskar and the Mudhorn signet embossed on the headrest. Head to Secret Lab for more details and pricing starting at 11am ET.
When you're ready to head off to your next mission, Heroes & Villains has the gear you need to pack everything up. Their Mandalorian Skyrider luggage is perfect for checking big luggage, and their smaller Grogu Departer Carry-On can just come on the plane with you.
If you're looking to travel a little lighter, Heroes & Villains also has a Jedi Expedition Backpack, perfect for work, school, or just a jaunt through the city. But since the weather can be unpredictable across various planets, make sure to bring The Mandalorian Canvas Bomber Jacket.
Plus, no matter what side you're on, you'll always need to quench your thirst. That's where Owala's FreeSip water bottles come in handy. They have designs inspired by Boba Fett, Darth Vader, The Mandalorian, Stormtroopers, and Grogu.
The ladies can get dressed up in some lovely "Star Wars" fashion thanks to Her Universe. Their Jedi Hooded Cape makes for a fashionable cosplay adjacent wardrobe, while the Padmé Hooded Midi Dress and Princess Leia Hooded Dress are inspired by looks worn by Natalie Portman and Carrie Fisher in the "Star Wars" movies.
Finally, let the Empire's infamous space station provide some light, despite being a creation of the dark side. This Death Star LED paper lantern from BoxLunch will make for a nice accent on your collectible shelves.
Take Star Wars roleplaying to the next level
Get ready for Star Wars Celebration's return to Anaheim, California this year by preparing your next cosplay venture with Disney Store's roleplaying gear.
Need a detailed helmet? They've got everything from voice-changing helmets (and gauntlets) for The Mandalorian and Jango Fett to Lando Calrissian's Skiff Guard helmet and Leia's Boushh helmet from "Return of the Jedi."
Ready for a lightsaber duel? Arm yourself with the new "Maul: Shadow Lord" Legacy Lightsaber hilt, which it comes with a connector piece with which you can attach a second hilt and blade (sold separately). There's also the new Jedi Temple Guard Legacy Lightsaber hilt, featuring sound effects and the ability to change a Lightsaber Blade (sold separately).
Once the fun is over, you might need a place to store your trusty lightsaber, especially if you spent some time at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge. Thankfully, this detailed wooden box from the Disney theme park is designed specifically to store and protect your lightsaber hilt.
Grogu, Grogu, and more Grogu
Finally, for all the Grogu fans, there's more merchandise than you can shake a stick at.
For the ultimate squeezable Grogu, though, you can't go wrong with the 12-inch Squishmallow version. But if you want a tinier one, there's a 3.5-inch version to pair with a 12-inch Mandalorian Squshmallow.
Meanwhile, Disney Store has a Mattel version of Grogu with soft plastic head and woven fabric robe with furry collar and cuffs. It's soft enough to cuddle but durable enough for play.
For those who just want a little Grogu figure to play with and squeeze, there are several different versions to pick up. Walmart has the Huggin' Grogu Electronic Action Figure, which can hug all sorts of things, like the included Anzellan figure or even you. Target has both Action Buddy Grogu, which stands on his own, looks around, and makes adventure sound effects when motion is detected, as well as Snackin' Grogu, who comes with three snack pouches and six snacks in total that he actually chews.
On the pricier side, there's the new Ultimate Grogu from Hasbro Pulse, featuring 250+ lifelike animations include expressive head movement, toddling steps & more. This first-of-its-kind animatronic jas 4 motors, multiple touch sensors, microphones, an accelerometer, and 18 points of motorized articulation that allow Grogu to respond to touch, motion, and sounds around him.
Then there's Funko, delivering several new POP figures. You can get Grogu with his new Mudhorn chest armor, Grogu cruising in a hijacked pram, or a flocked Grogu snacking on some kind of treat.
Over at PopMart, there's a whole new collection of Grogu blind box figures. You can either buy them individually or order the complete set of 13 little figures in various adorable poses and scenarios.
Lastly, if you want a bit of functionality out of your Grogu merchandise, Loungfly has a new mini backpack featuring the little guy decked out in his Mudhorn armor.
Unless otherwise stated, all of these items should be available at their respective links starting at 11am ET on May 4, if they're not available already. Happy hunting!