Stormtroopers Take The Spotlight In Disney Store's New Star Wars Day 2026 Merchandise [Exclusive]
No matter how terrible stormtroopers are at targeting their enemies, they're still some of the coolest looking villains around. From the classic white armor that debuted in 1977's "Star Wars" to the bright red armor of stormtroopers of the Final Order, also known as Sith Troopers, in "Rise of Skywalker," there have been so many cool variations on the iconic troops of the Empire.
Now, stormtroopers are taking the spotlight in the latest wave of Disney Store's new merchandise for Star Wars Day 2026. Following the initial wave of gear inspired by the forest moon of Endor in "Return of the Jedi, /Film is proud to exclusively debut an assembly of collectibles, toys, and more from across the "Star Wars" canon.
Whether you like the classic white stormtroopers, the shiny, golden shimmer of Commander Pyre, or just want to celebrate the long legacy of the Imperial troops from the various movies in the Skywalker saga, there's something for everybody. So let's take a look at the Star Wars Day 2026 stormtrooper merchandise below.
Suit up with RC-1138's helmet and stay golden with Commander Pyre collectibles
Following the orders of the chrome Captain Phasma who debuted in "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" (and started out as a rejected Kylo Ren design), the golden Commander Pyre hails from the animated spin-off series "Star Wars Resistance," where he was voiced by Liam McIntyre. Now, in honor of the shiny First Order trooper, there are two new collectibles based on the villainous character.
First up, Disney Store has a detailed gold-plated roleplay helmet ($99.99) that also features character phrases and a voice-changing effect. This will undoubtedly help complete your cosplay ensemble if you're looking to suit up as Commander Pyre for your next pop culture convention. The full scale helmet has interior padding and an adjustable fit that makes it easy to wear on a variety of heads.
For a second way to pay tribute to Commander Pyre, Disney Store also has a new talking action figure ($34.99) of the First Order troops leader. Pyre worked hard to hunt down and eliminate the Resistance, and now he can oversee the rest of your collectibles. This figure comes with 14 points of articulation for dynamic posing, and he makes a variety of sound effects for plenty of sci-fi action fun.
Meanwhile, reaching back into the time of the Clone Wars, fans can bring home the RC-1138 (Boss) helmet ($79.99), the leader of the special forces unit Delta Squad with the military rank of Clone Sergeant. Debuting in the third season of the "Clone Wars" animated series, Boss participated in some of the most dangerous missions during this era of "Star Wars," and now you can suit up as the Clone Trooper whenever you want.
It's playtime with Stormtrooper figures and more
For the younger "Star Wars" fans who want to build up their stormtrooper collection, there's a new figure set ($39.99) with eight different stormtroopers: the classic Imperial Stormtrooper, a Snowtrooper, a Scout Trooper, a First Order Stormtrooper, a First Order Jet Trooper, a Final Order Sith Trooper, the chrome Captain Phasma, and the golden Commander Pyre.
If you're the kind of "Star Wars" fan who likes something outside of your standard action figure fare, this wind-up First Order Stormtrooper ($16.99) from Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge will look good on any shelf. The figure also plays John Williams' iconic Imperial March as it walks.
Finally, for the kid who wants to head out to the park and put their "Star Wars" fandom on proud display, there's this pullover costume hoodie ($44.99) modeled after the original stormtrooper armor. With a helmet feature on the hood, this will have any young "Star Wars" fan in full-on Imperial mode when they're on the playground.
All of these items will be available for pre-order at their respective links above starting on April 17 at 11am ET. Stay tuned for more Star Wars Day 2026 merchandise on the way, with new reveals coming to /Film on April 24 and April 30, leading up to Star Wars Day on May the Fourth.