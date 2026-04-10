Stormtroopers Take The Spotlight In Disney Store's New Star Wars Day 2026 Merchandise [Exclusive]

No matter how terrible stormtroopers are at targeting their enemies, they're still some of the coolest looking villains around. From the classic white armor that debuted in 1977's "Star Wars" to the bright red armor of stormtroopers of the Final Order, also known as Sith Troopers, in "Rise of Skywalker," there have been so many cool variations on the iconic troops of the Empire.

Now, stormtroopers are taking the spotlight in the latest wave of Disney Store's new merchandise for Star Wars Day 2026. Following the initial wave of gear inspired by the forest moon of Endor in "Return of the Jedi, /Film is proud to exclusively debut an assembly of collectibles, toys, and more from across the "Star Wars" canon.

Whether you like the classic white stormtroopers, the shiny, golden shimmer of Commander Pyre, or just want to celebrate the long legacy of the Imperial troops from the various movies in the Skywalker saga, there's something for everybody. So let's take a look at the Star Wars Day 2026 stormtrooper merchandise below.