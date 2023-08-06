Star Wars' Captain Phasma Costume Started As A Rejected Kylo Ren Design
Aside from the story, one thing that fans have always loved about "Star Wars" is the production design of the entire universe. Just think about the silhouette of Darth Vader's helmet and cape, Obi-Wan Kenobi's dusty, unassuming robes, the shape of the Star Destroyers, or even the look of C-3PO and R2-D2. There is a strong visual language in this franchise, and even when you have a show like "Andor," which strips a lot of the usual "Star Wars" tropes away, you see a Stormtrooper on screen for a second, and you know exactly where you are in the world of fiction.
After decades of Stormtroopers being instantly recognizable (and mocked for their very, very bad aim), we got a major upgrade in the form of Captain Phasma (Gwendoline Christie) in "The Force Awakens." The character utilized the already cool design of the Imperial troops, but in chromium, with a red-striped black cape slung to one side. It is the very definition of badass (and even more so with Christie inside). In "Star Wars The Force Awakens: Behind the Scenes Documentary" (via Star Wars Coffee on YouTube), we learn that what Captain Phasma ended up wearing in the film was actually originally intended for the franchise villain, Kylo Ren (Adam Driver).
'I love the idea'
In the documentary, Gwendoline Christie said, "I was talking to [costume designer] Michael Kaplan, who I've idolized since I watched 'Blade Runner,' about how he came to the design of Captain Phasma." Kaplan then explained how it happened. He said:
"They did these beautiful illustrations of Kylo Ren in silver. JJ [Abrams] said, 'I don't see Kylo Ren in that way, but I love the idea.' Weeks went by, and Kathy [Kennedy] came in, and she said, 'What is that?' Pointing at the knight in shining armor she said, 'That's amazing.' She said, 'That has to be in the movie.' So that's how Captain Phasma came to be."
I still think that the Captain Phasma design was a squandered opportunity. It's so visually stunning, and it's such an upgrade from the regular Stormtrooper uniform that not having the person wearing it be more of a major character was a complete waste. (This is no dig on Gwendoline Christie. I just wanted more of her in the film.) That said, I don't think it would have worked as well on Kylo Ren. There is just something about Phasma's costume that is close enough to the romantic idea we have of knights in shining armor that it didn't fit him at all.
