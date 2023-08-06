Star Wars' Captain Phasma Costume Started As A Rejected Kylo Ren Design

Aside from the story, one thing that fans have always loved about "Star Wars" is the production design of the entire universe. Just think about the silhouette of Darth Vader's helmet and cape, Obi-Wan Kenobi's dusty, unassuming robes, the shape of the Star Destroyers, or even the look of C-3PO and R2-D2. There is a strong visual language in this franchise, and even when you have a show like "Andor," which strips a lot of the usual "Star Wars" tropes away, you see a Stormtrooper on screen for a second, and you know exactly where you are in the world of fiction.

After decades of Stormtroopers being instantly recognizable (and mocked for their very, very bad aim), we got a major upgrade in the form of Captain Phasma (Gwendoline Christie) in "The Force Awakens." The character utilized the already cool design of the Imperial troops, but in chromium, with a red-striped black cape slung to one side. It is the very definition of badass (and even more so with Christie inside). In "Star Wars The Force Awakens: Behind the Scenes Documentary" (via Star Wars Coffee on YouTube), we learn that what Captain Phasma ended up wearing in the film was actually originally intended for the franchise villain, Kylo Ren (Adam Driver).