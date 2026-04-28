The Mandalorian And Grogu Has Fallen Victim To The Worst Anime Movie Trend

We are less than a month away from the release of the first "Star Wars" movie in years, yet it feels as if the excitement is non-existent. "The Mandalorian and Grogu" should be a sure-fire winner, yet the fact that the movie is a feature-length film based on a TV show easily available on Disney+ is definitely at least part of the problem. Recently, Jon Favreau revealed that "The Mandalorian" Season 4 got reworked and its Thrawn storyline thrown away.

The reason? Favreau had to rethink the story when "The Mandalorian and Grogu" became a reality, in order to appeal to general audiences that don't watch the show. That meant focusing on archetypes and a broad story rather than specifically following up threads from previous seasons. The problem is making a standalone movie that even casual fans understand while ignoring what came before feels quite similar to the worse anime movie trend — telling non-canon side stories.

There's a reason the two most successful anime movies of all time are "Demon Slayer" movies. They are direct continuations of the "Demon Slayer" anime, adapting the next storyline from the manga rather than telling an original non-canon story. Audiences enjoy when they're given a story they should care about. "The Mandalorian and Grogu" doesn't seem to have that. Indeed, there hasn't been anything in the marketing so far that sells this as a must-watch movie rather than just an extended filler episode of television. And this is a problem that's plagued anime for years.