This Wild New Sci-Fi Movie Is Truly The Twilight Zone For The Modern Age

On my first date with the woman who would eventually become my wife, we were both a ball of nerves, desperately trying to present the best versions of ourselves. First impressions spark a "primacy effect," a cognitive bias in which we are more likely to remember or prioritize our initial impressions than anything we may have picked up later. It's a dangerous thing our brains do, because it can create stubborn, inaccurate impressions and anchoring biases, and lead to poor assessments — like failing to seek out critically panned films that are good, actually. We both made a pretty good impression during our date, but it was when we realized we shared a common enemy — a cruel individual we had both worked with at different jobs — that our chemistry became electric. To quote Henry Rollins, "Nothing brings people together more than mutual hatred."

Both of these mindsets are at the center of Kevin Hamedani's darkly satirical sci-fi flick "The Saviors," which sees Sean and Kim Harrison (Adam Scott and Danielle Deadwyler), a suburban California couple on the brink of divorce, rent out their guest house to a pair of Middle Eastern siblings, Amir and Jahan (Theo Rossi and Nazanin Boniadi). Sean and Kim soon become convinced that their new tenants are extremists planning to kill the president. Not only do the Harrisons engage in the primacy effect, using even Amir and Jahan's most minor behavioral quirks as a runway to project onto them all of the Islamophobic assumptions the majority of Americans have carried with them post-9/11, but their xenophobia slowly becomes the very thing that unites them as a couple.

The purposefully uncomfortable comedy evokes Joe Dante's cult classic, "The 'Burbs," but it's the film's final moments that push it well into "The Twilight Zone" for the modern age.