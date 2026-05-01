A Spider-Man: Brand New Day Toy Hints At What Happens To Peter's Final No Way Home Suit

This article may contain minor spoilers for "Spider-Man: Brand New Day."

For the first time in more than four years, Tom Holland's Spider-Man is making his grand return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" teams Peter Parker with The Punisher, the Hulk, and more characters in what looks like a jam-packed adventure. But this movie will very much pick up after the events of "No Way Home," which left Peter without all his fancy Tony Stark tech. When last we saw him, he was swinging through the streets of New York with a homemade suit.

However, the trailer for "Brand New Day" shows Spidey in a new suit. So, what happened to the suit from the end of "No Way Home," exactly? Some upcoming Funko Pop! figures tied to the release of the new movie may offer an explanation. The images below show the figure in question, depicting the "No Way Home" suit torn to shreds. Check it out:

The implication here is that the "No Way Home" suit gets destroyed in battle with one of Spidey's numerous villains. The "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" trailer may be hiding some characters, but there are at least several foes on display, including Tarantula, Boomerang, Scorpion, and The Hand. Was one of them responsible for destroying the suit? Or someone else we're unaware of? That remains to be seen.

What this Funko Pop! confirms is the need for Peter's new suit we see in the trailer. That suit, it's worth noting, also has a more homemade, simplistic quality. Clearly, Spidey isn't getting help from The Avengers or anyone else with any major resources.