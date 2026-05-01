A Spider-Man: Brand New Day Toy Hints At What Happens To Peter's Final No Way Home Suit
This article may contain minor spoilers for "Spider-Man: Brand New Day."
For the first time in more than four years, Tom Holland's Spider-Man is making his grand return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" teams Peter Parker with The Punisher, the Hulk, and more characters in what looks like a jam-packed adventure. But this movie will very much pick up after the events of "No Way Home," which left Peter without all his fancy Tony Stark tech. When last we saw him, he was swinging through the streets of New York with a homemade suit.
However, the trailer for "Brand New Day" shows Spidey in a new suit. So, what happened to the suit from the end of "No Way Home," exactly? Some upcoming Funko Pop! figures tied to the release of the new movie may offer an explanation. The images below show the figure in question, depicting the "No Way Home" suit torn to shreds. Check it out:
The implication here is that the "No Way Home" suit gets destroyed in battle with one of Spidey's numerous villains. The "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" trailer may be hiding some characters, but there are at least several foes on display, including Tarantula, Boomerang, Scorpion, and The Hand. Was one of them responsible for destroying the suit? Or someone else we're unaware of? That remains to be seen.
What this Funko Pop! confirms is the need for Peter's new suit we see in the trailer. That suit, it's worth noting, also has a more homemade, simplistic quality. Clearly, Spidey isn't getting help from The Avengers or anyone else with any major resources.
Peter Parker's Spider-Man suits aren't as durable as they once were
"Captain America: Civil War" paid off years of Marvel storytelling, but it also set up years more to come. Mainly, it introduced us to Tom Holland's Spider-Man, who, from the very beginning, was tied heavily to Robert Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark. One of the first things Tony did was upgrade his suit. That helped Spidey out a great deal.
The problem for Peter now is two-fold. Not only is Tony Stark dead, but the ending of "No Way Home" resulted in the world forgetting who he was. He's truly on his own now and left to his own devices. The synopsis for "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" confirmed a four-year time jump, but also that, for the most part, nobody in NYC knows his name. MJ, Ned, and the people he used to be able to rely on are not there to lean on.
These other images of a different Funk Pop! figure offer a better, different look at the new Spider-Man suit from the movie. It's very clearly not the same suit from the end of "No Way Home." The question is, are we going to see the destruction of the old suit and the creation of the new one? Or is this something that happened off-screen in that four-year gap?
Even if his sewing skills have improved, his suits simply aren't as durable as they once were. It's easy to imagine a fight with Scorpion, Boomerang, or anyone else, for that matter, would leave one of his self-made suits in tatters. After all, a broke kid in NYC can only do so much with a sewing machine and limited financial resources.
"Spider-Man: Brand New Day" hits theaters on July 31, 2026.