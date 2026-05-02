How Is [SPOILER] Alive In Monarch: Legacy Of Monsters? A Kaiju Classic Has The Answer

This article contains spoilers for the "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" Season 2 finale, "Where We Belong."

At long last, "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" Season 2 has reached its endgame. After weeks (and weeks) of build up, Kong finally faced off with Titan X on Skull Island. The beast was dealt with, and the world is safe — for now, anyway. As one might expect, Apple TV and Legendary teed the ball up for a potential third season by introducing another familiar Titan to the show, but the monster's reveal raises some serious questions.

The "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" Season 2 finale teased the return of Rodan. That's right! The big, flying kaiju capable of leveling cities with its wings has arrived on the small screen. It was a big reveal to help give the show's sophomore season a send-off, but those who have been following along with the MonsterVerse outside of the show might have some questions. Mainly, how the hell is Rodan alive within the context of this show at this point in time?

Without getting into a full-on recap of the episode, entitled "Where We Belong," Rodan appears at the very end. Kurt Russell's Lee Shaw has traveled to Thailand by this point to meet with an old contact who has some intel for him. They head to the jungle to where he finds a volcano, and wouldn't you know it, Rodan is perched right on top.

"Monarch" Season 2 fits into the MonsterVerse timeline between the events of 2014's "Godzilla" and 2019's "Godzilla: King of the Monsters," roughly around 2017. So, how is Rodan in Thailand when we very clearly saw it emerge from its volcanic slumber canonically in 2019's "King of the Monsters?" A different kaiju movie classic may hold the answer.