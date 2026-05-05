Why Karl Urban Almost Didn't Return As Dr. McCoy In Star Trek Beyond
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Much can be said about the Kelvin Timeline "Star Trek" trilogy. Director J.J. Abrams' 2009 "Star Trek" reboot reinvigorated the franchise with a perfect cast, one that helped open up the property to a whole new audience. Karl Urban was a major part of the cast as Doctor "Bones" McCoy, a right-hand man to Chris Pine's Captain Kirk. However, he very nearly didn't return for 2016's "Star Trek Beyond."
Urban had to strike a careful balance when it came to playing Bones, but many fans would likely tell you that he nailed it. So not having him back for "Beyond" would have been a tough pill to swallow. But what was the issue? During a panel at the "Star Trek" Las Vegas convention in 2017 (via Trek Movie), Urban explained why he wasn't automatically sold on the idea of returning for "Star Trek Beyond." Here's what he had to say about it:
"I was a little disappointed with the lack of development with McCoy in ['Into Darkness']. So, it was that. Even though I had an amazing experience working with J.J. [Abrams] and the cast, at the end of the day, I didn't have much to do. So, when they came to me with the offer for ['Beyond'], I was literally in the final stages of negotiating another film."
"They were basically asking me to take a leap of faith with them, and I was unsure. I knew that if I didn't do it, I would regret it. As I said before, it's like family with those guys and it's so much fun," Urban added.
Director Justin Lin convinced Karl Urban to do Star Trek Beyond
"Star Trek" fans still have a bone or two to pick with J.J. Abrams over "Star Trek Into Darkness." Though it was very successful commercially, many would argue it's a flawed movie, to mention nothing of the whole charade to try and hide the fact that Benedict Cumberbatch was playing Khan. Karl Urban evidently also had some issues with it, at least as it related to Bones.
So, what convinced him to sign on the dotted line? It was director Justin Lin ("Fast Five") who was stepping in for Abrams. Even though "Star Trek Beyond" failed at the box office, the movie was generally received well, and Lin was a good steward for the franchise, especially since he did away with Urban's concerns. Speaking further at the convention, the actor explained:
"It was really Justin Lin. We got on the phone, and even though I couldn't read a script, he told me the story, and when he explained the situation of Bones and Spock being shot out of the turbolift into space and crash landing on a planet and being marooned together, I was like, 'In! I am in in a big way!'"
"It was sort of me letting them know I expected a somewhat higher caliber of contribution for the character of McCoy," Urban concluded. "And it prompted them to develop it more and I certainly had a great ally in Simon Pegg."
For those who may not know, in addition to playing Scotty, Pegg actually co-wrote "Beyond" alongside Doug Jung. Pegg even turned to some diehard fans for help writing the movie. In the end, that helped get Urban back in the saddle.
You can grab "Star Trek Beyond" on 4K, Blu-ray, or DVD from Amazon.