Why Karl Urban Almost Didn't Return As Dr. McCoy In Star Trek Beyond

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Much can be said about the Kelvin Timeline "Star Trek" trilogy. Director J.J. Abrams' 2009 "Star Trek" reboot reinvigorated the franchise with a perfect cast, one that helped open up the property to a whole new audience. Karl Urban was a major part of the cast as Doctor "Bones" McCoy, a right-hand man to Chris Pine's Captain Kirk. However, he very nearly didn't return for 2016's "Star Trek Beyond."

Urban had to strike a careful balance when it came to playing Bones, but many fans would likely tell you that he nailed it. So not having him back for "Beyond" would have been a tough pill to swallow. But what was the issue? During a panel at the "Star Trek" Las Vegas convention in 2017 (via Trek Movie), Urban explained why he wasn't automatically sold on the idea of returning for "Star Trek Beyond." Here's what he had to say about it:

"I was a little disappointed with the lack of development with McCoy in ['Into Darkness']. So, it was that. Even though I had an amazing experience working with J.J. [Abrams] and the cast, at the end of the day, I didn't have much to do. So, when they came to me with the offer for ['Beyond'], I was literally in the final stages of negotiating another film."

"They were basically asking me to take a leap of faith with them, and I was unsure. I knew that if I didn't do it, I would regret it. As I said before, it's like family with those guys and it's so much fun," Urban added.