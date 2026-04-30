How To Watch Ready Or Not 2: Here I Come At Home
Samara Weaving's Grace just can't catch a break in "Ready or Not 2: Here I Come." While the sequel to the hit 2019 horror/comedy "Ready or Not" only just premiered in theaters this year, it picks up almost exactly where the first movie left things. Thankfully, though, folks won't have to wait nearly as long to enjoy the follow-up at home, with "Ready or Not 2" now set to debut on digital on May 5, 2026, followed by its rollout on Blu-ray and DVD a month later on June 16.
If you've wondering how the heck one would even go about making a sequel to "Ready or Not" (a film that, lest we forget, ended with most of its characters literally blowing up into bloody pieces), that was very much the question on our minds heading into "Ready or Not 2" as well. In that respect, then, the extended break between entries may have benefitted this franchise, seeing as the first movie's underlying message — the uber-rich are cursed and will kill to keep what they feel is theirs (quite literally, in the "Ready or Not" universe) — has only grown more pressing these past seven years.
Our own BJ Colangelo noted as much in her "Ready or Not 2" review for /Film, writing that watching Grace be hunted by "rich freaks" once again in the sequel, this time on a bigger playing field during the daytime and with her sister Grace (Kathryn Newton) by her side, "is a reminder that the 1% has waged an all-out assault against humanity, and they don't wait until dark to strike." And if you're keen to know how the film's creatives went about managing that expanded scope, then you'll want to give serious thought to buying this one on physical media.
Ready or Not 2's physical media package will include lots of extra goodies
Between directing "Ready or Not" and its sequel, helmers Matt Bettinelli-Olpin & Tyler Gillett (along with co-writer Guy Busick) gained a whole lot of filmmaking experience thanks to their venture into the "Scream" film universe with "Scream" (2022) and "Scream VI" (not to mention the bloody-for-real good time that is their ballerina vampire flick "Abigail"). The duo, who form a chunk of the collective known as Radio Silence, will dive into all that and more in the following bonus material featured with "Ready or Not 2" on DVD and Blu-ray:
- The Game Goes On: The Making of "Ready Or Not 2" — A four-part behind-the-scenes featurette featuring filmmakers, talent, design, and the practical effects.
- Part 1: Written in Blood — The directors and cast discuss what sets the sequel apart from the first film, and how the team expanded the story in a meaningful way.
- Part 2: Casting the Chaos — A spotlight on the film's main cast and what they each brought to their roles.
- Part 3: Designed for Destruction — Dive deeper into the design and execution of the film's finale with a look at the set construction, practical effects, and the bloody aftermath left behind.
- Part 4: Blood, Guts, and Practical Mayhem — Explore how the film's explosive deaths and blood gags were created with this breakdown of the practical effects and innovations, highlighting how the team built and expanded upon techniques from the first film.
- Rules of the Game — Learn the rules of the deadly game of Hide and Seek, from the contained family ritual to the expanded high-stakes hunt.
- Gag Reel — Check out hilarious outtakes from the making of the movie.
- Audio Commentary By directors/executive producers Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, Samara Weaving, and Kathryn Newton.
- Audio Commentary By directors/executive producers Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, executive producers/writers Guy Busick and R. Christopher Murphy, producers James Vanderbilt and Tripp Vinson, and editor Jay Prychidny.