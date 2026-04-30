How To Watch Ready Or Not 2: Here I Come At Home

Samara Weaving's Grace just can't catch a break in "Ready or Not 2: Here I Come." While the sequel to the hit 2019 horror/comedy "Ready or Not" only just premiered in theaters this year, it picks up almost exactly where the first movie left things. Thankfully, though, folks won't have to wait nearly as long to enjoy the follow-up at home, with "Ready or Not 2" now set to debut on digital on May 5, 2026, followed by its rollout on Blu-ray and DVD a month later on June 16.

If you've wondering how the heck one would even go about making a sequel to "Ready or Not" (a film that, lest we forget, ended with most of its characters literally blowing up into bloody pieces), that was very much the question on our minds heading into "Ready or Not 2" as well. In that respect, then, the extended break between entries may have benefitted this franchise, seeing as the first movie's underlying message — the uber-rich are cursed and will kill to keep what they feel is theirs (quite literally, in the "Ready or Not" universe) — has only grown more pressing these past seven years.

Our own BJ Colangelo noted as much in her "Ready or Not 2" review for /Film, writing that watching Grace be hunted by "rich freaks" once again in the sequel, this time on a bigger playing field during the daytime and with her sister Grace (Kathryn Newton) by her side, "is a reminder that the 1% has waged an all-out assault against humanity, and they don't wait until dark to strike." And if you're keen to know how the film's creatives went about managing that expanded scope, then you'll want to give serious thought to buying this one on physical media.