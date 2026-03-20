Ready Or Not 2 Directors Learned One Key Lesson From Scream 6 [Exclusive Interview]

You both tend to make your lives a little bit more difficult by consistently having these large ensemble casts...

Gillett: Why do we do this? Why do we do this? [laughs]

You're combining living legends of the genre that people love and new faces for people to fall in love with, and then pulling from your own rogues gallery. How do you make sure that all of these characters feel distinct enough for the audience to really attach themselves to them, while also ensuring that they all make sense within the world that you've created?

Bettinelli-Olpin: I mean, we spend a ton of time talking about exactly that. We don't want any characters that feel throwaway. If there's not something that makes them special and different than everybody else, then we usually cut that.

Gillett: They don't need to be in the movie.

Bettinelli-Olpin: There's no reason for them to be in the movie. And that happens a few times. It happens in the script, when we're working on the script with the guys. And then also, once the role gets cast, it's, "How do you make this yours? What makes this special for you so that you can really embody it?" I think for us, a lot of our casting, it's not like we watch a bunch of tapes and go like, "That person's great at this thing and that thing."

Gillett: I'm counting on my fingers the number of characters that we cut during development. I think we cut five people out of the ensemble over the –

Bettinelli-Olpin: Or six. Yeah.

Gillett: Five or six. And some of it is just specifically like, "But why do we need this character to do this thing when this could just belong to this character?"

Bettinelli-Olpin: A hundred percent. At the end of the day, it's that thing where it's like, and we've talked about this before, we want to make characters, whether it's Grace and Faith or a character that is only in a little bit of the movie and has two lines, really memorable and something that you might identify with. There's something for everybody. That you can have a moment where you go, "Oh, I get who that person is."

Gillett: There are legitimately two unnamed butlers –

Bettinelli-Olpin: — who have moments!

Gillett: ... in the movie, played by Sarah [Hillier] and Kevin [Enriquez], who have such great moments, and they are so specific and so in reaction to something so specific, but you understand so much about the world of the movie, the tone of the movie, and who those characters are by those very distinct moments.

Bettinelli-Olpin: Well, and the other thing I was just going to add is that, to your question about how do we do it, we talk to people and if they seem cool or we've seen them in something, that does a lot of it for us. It's not like, "Oh man, they didn't get that one moment." It's not about that. It's about the feel and the vibe. And hopefully you get a bunch of friends together and go, "I think you guys will all get along." It's not unlike that.

Gillett: Yeah. And I think it's f***ing listening. When talented people tell you, "Hey, I think I'm good at this thing, and I want to try it," f***ing listen to them because they will give you something wonderful, and it may not be what you had planned, but it will be honest. And that, at the end of the day, that's everything.