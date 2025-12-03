We're Excited For Ready Or Not 2, But The First Trailer Has Us Concerned
The 2019 horror-comedy "Ready or Not" was an absolute blast, almost instantly turning star Samara Weaving into one of the best final girls in recent memory. So, the prospect of Weaving reuniting with directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett for the sequel "Ready or Not 2: Here I Come" is pretty darn exciting!
And yet ... I have to admit, the first trailer for the film, which you can watch above, has me slightly concerned. Look, I don't want to be immediately negative here, but based on this trailer, "Ready or Not 2" is basically ... the same exact movie as the first film? Once again, Weaving's Grace must play a deadly game and escape evil rich people who are hunting her for sport.
Sure, the sequel is changing things up by giving Grace a sister, played by the always welcome Kathryn Newton, but this really comes across as a clone of the first film here, and I was hoping for a bit more. Watch the trailer above and see for yourself.
Does Ready or Not 2 have some tricks up its sleeve?
Now, I want to be fair: trailers can often be deceptive. They're meant to draw in the widest possible audience, and I'm sure the thinking here is that if everyone liked the first movie so much, it makes sense to sell the sequel as more or less the exact same thing. So, I'm hoping the filmmakers are holding some big secrets back to better surprise audiences.
All that said, I'm still looking forward to this. Teaming Weaving and Newton is a great idea, and the cast is full of exciting faces: not only do we get Buffy herself, Sarah Michelle Gellar, as one of the murderous rich people, but Elijah Wood is also playing a bad guy, as is the legendary body horror filmmaker David Cronenberg.
In the sequel, "Moments after surviving an all-out attack from the Le Domas family, Grace (Samara Weaving) discovers she's reached the next level of the nightmarish game — and this time with her estranged sister Faith (Kathryn Newton) at her side. Grace has one chance to survive, keep her sister alive, and claim the High Seat of the Council that controls the world. Four rival families are hunting her for the throne, and whoever wins rules it all."
"Ready or Not 2: Here I Come" opens in theaters on April 10, 2026.