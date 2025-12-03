We're Excited For Ready Or Not 2, But The First Trailer Has Us Concerned

The 2019 horror-comedy "Ready or Not" was an absolute blast, almost instantly turning star Samara Weaving into one of the best final girls in recent memory. So, the prospect of Weaving reuniting with directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett for the sequel "Ready or Not 2: Here I Come" is pretty darn exciting!

And yet ... I have to admit, the first trailer for the film, which you can watch above, has me slightly concerned. Look, I don't want to be immediately negative here, but based on this trailer, "Ready or Not 2" is basically ... the same exact movie as the first film? Once again, Weaving's Grace must play a deadly game and escape evil rich people who are hunting her for sport.

Sure, the sequel is changing things up by giving Grace a sister, played by the always welcome Kathryn Newton, but this really comes across as a clone of the first film here, and I was hoping for a bit more. Watch the trailer above and see for yourself.