Colman Domingo Played A Legendary Western Figure In This Underrated Sci-Fi Series

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Before "Euphoria," "Sing Sing," and the box office smash "Michael," Colman Domingo played Western icon Bass Reeves in an episode of the science fiction series "Timeless." The actor's filmography is impressively extensive, with Domingo even finding time to star as Batman in a DC project you've probably never heard of. Similarly, his portrayal of the legendary lawman in "Timeless" has been lost amid the actor's prolific output, but it's worth checking out for being, as you might expect from the man, characteristically great.

"Timeless" was a short-lived sci-fi drama series that ran on NBC from 2016 to 2018. It follows a team tasked with taking down a terrorist who hijacks a time machine with the intent to change the course of history. Abigail Spencer stars as history professor and anthropologist Lucy Preston, who, alongside Matt Lanter's Army Master Sergeant Wyatt Logan and Malcolm Barrett's engineer Rufus Carlin, discovers she's connected to terrorist Garcia Flynn's (Goran Višnjić) plan and the mysterious Rittenhouse organization that's responsible for creating the machine in the first place. It's basically an excuse for some time-hopping adventures, wherein Preston and her teammates desperately attempt to preserve history as Flynn does all he can to rewrite it.

"Timeless" was co-created by Eric Kripke, who these days is known as the showrunner of "The Boys" but also created The WB/CW's "Supernatural." Shawn Ryan, of "The Shield" and "The Night Agent" fame, was his co-creator. Their sci-fi time travel show, however, was a little different from their other series and actually fared quite well with critics, even if it was prematurely canceled before it could eke out an extra season in the 12th hour. It also showcased a great performance by Colman Domingo.