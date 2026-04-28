Colman Domingo Starred As Batman In A DC Project You've Probably Never Heard Of

Many, many actors have put their stamp on Batman over the years. From Michael Keaton in Tim Burton's "Batman" to Kevin Conroy, the late, great voice actor often referred to as "the one true Batman," each actor brings a little something different to the role. Oscar nominee Colman Domingo ("Sing Sing," "The Running Man") also had the chance to play the Caped Crusader in a project you probably haven't heard of.

Domingo voiced the beloved DC Comics superhero in "Batman Unburied," which gave the Dark Knight a podcast in 2022. Season 1 of the audio drama featured Winston Duke ("Black Panther," "Us") as the title character, but Domingo took over for Duke in the spin-off/sequel "The Riddler: Secrets in the Dark," reprising the role for "Batman Unburied: Fallen City," which functioned as Season 2 of the series.

Warner Bros. and DC didn't skimp when it came to courting talent for the series either. David S. Goyer, who wrote "Man of Steel" and "The Dark Knight," was tapped as a writer and producer. The cast also featured Hasan Minhaj ("The Daily Show") as The Riddler, Jason Isaacs ("Star Trek: Discovery") as Alfred, and Gina Rodriguez ("Not Dead Yet") as Barbara Gordon. As for the story that Domingo took part in? The synopsis for "Fallen City" reads as follows:

Political turmoil threatens to tear Gotham City apart after a shocking murder rocks the city to its core. With the help of The Oracle, Batman is forced into Gotham's underbelly ... uncovering a horrific conspiracy that will change things forever.

You can get a taste of Domingo's performance as Batman in the trailer below, but he very much seems well-suited to the part.