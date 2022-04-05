Batman Unburied Trailer: The Dark Knight Has A Podcast Now

The podcast will introduce audiences to a very different Bruce Wayne than we know, working as a forensic pathologist in Gotham Hospital. His job is to examine the victims of the serial killer The Harvester (Sam Witwer) in order to try and figure out his methodology. This Bruce Wayne is more like the characters on "Mindhunter" or "Hannibal" than a hard-boiled detective, and that's a fun twist. You can check out the audio trailer below.

"Batman Unburied" sounds pretty impressive, with sound effects, voice acting from big-name actors, and lots of polish. Not only that, but eight different versions of the podcast will be released on May 3, all based on the original U.S. script, but each with their own localized cast and crews. Instead of simply hiring additional voice actors to record different language versions, the crews in Brazil, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, and the U.S. each gave their own unique spin on the material to ensure that the localizations have the same kind of impact as the original English-language version. The local Batmen that will be joining Duke are Rocco Pitanga (Brazil), Murathan Muslu (Germany), Dali Benssalah (France), Amit Sadh (India), Ario Bayu (Indonesia), Ryohei Otani (Japan), Claudio Santamaria (Italy), and Alfonso Herrera (Mexico).

In addition to Duke, Rodriguez, Witwer, and Minhaj, the U.S. voice cast features the talents of Emmy Raver-Lampman as a medical student named Kell who helps Bruce, Jessica Marie Garcia as Barbara Gordon's partner Renee Montoya, Lance Reddick as Bruce's dad Thomas Wayne, Toks Olagundoye as Bruce's mother Martha Wayne, Jason Isaacs as beloved butler Alfred Pennyworth, John Rhys-Davies as Dr. Hunter, Ashly Burch as journalist Vicki Vale, and Jim Pirri as Arnold Flass, a corrupt cop who could cause major problems for our heroic crime-fighters.

"Batman Unburied" will swoop into your audio device of choice through Spotify on May 3, 2022.