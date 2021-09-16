Batman Unburied Audio Drama Casts Daily Show Star Hasan Minhaj As The Riddler

Riddle me this: who's playing the Riddler? Well, it depends on which of the many upcoming Batman projects you're talking about. Since the headline above already gives away the answer to this particular riddle, however, we'll go ahead and do away with any quizzing pretense and just say that Hasan Minhaj has been cast as the voice of the Riddler in "Batman Unburied."

The news comes our way via The Hollywood Reporter that Minhaj, the star of Netflix's "Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj" and a former correspondent of "The Daily Show," has joined the podcast's voice ensemble, along with Lance Reddick and Toks Olagundoye as Batman's parents, Thomas and Martha Wayne; John Rhys-Davies as a character named Dr. Hunter; and Ashly Burch as Vicki Vale.

Winston Duke ("Black Panther," "Us") will voice the role of the title hero in "Batman Unburied," with Jason Isaacs playing his faithful butler, Alfred. The podcast is written and executive produced by David S. Goyer, who co-wrote the script for "Batman Begins" and had a hand in conceiving the story with Christopher and Jonathan Nolan for "The Dark Knight" and "The Dark Knight Rises."

It sounds like "Batman Unburied" will deliver a slightly unorthodox take on the Caped Crusader, with him working as a forensic pathologist. Here's the logline:

When audiences meet Bruce Wayne he is a forensic pathologist, working in the bowels of Gotham Hospital and tasked with examining the victims of The Harvester, a gruesome serial killer preying on Gotham's citizens. Not only will the superhero be forced to face his own mental demons, but he will also have to overcome them in order to save the citizens of Gotham as his alter-ego Batman.